WASHINGTON, DC (KITV4) -- Forced cultural assimilation and the suppression of the Hawaiian language are among the wrongs the United States is acknowledging in a new report. A list of 11 locations in Hawaii, topped by Hilo Boarding School which shuttered in 1925, are identified by the Department of the Interior as being branches of federal boarding schools which historically sought to assimilate native peoples.

