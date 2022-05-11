ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNXMj_0faYu6zF00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state judge has ruled that a congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said Wednesday that he will issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. Smith made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps. DeSantis' office confirmed it will appeal the ruling.

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

Florida’s secretary of state to resign ahead of upcoming elections

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 27, 2022, to act on these bills. I feel the people on social security should get more then 20. On food stamps We are hurting we have to choose what we can pay for and what we can’t we can’t eat health because it cost to much Can’t go get blood drawn because we have to pay 150. When last year we didn’t have that cost last year can’t afford gas it is to high so can’t go to dr can’t aford food we don’t have money to buy it A lot of people trade them in for money not me I need them to bad please help us.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida's outrageous, illegal gerrymander

Tallahassee lawmakers recently ratified redistricting legislation to rig our upcoming Congressional elections. Floridians may not yet grasp the implications of the Legislature’s capitulation to the governor on this. His enacted map is radical. It blatantly violates Florida’s Constitution. While debate about the map has highlighted equality issues, you...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

DeSantis gets to appoint another Florida Supreme Court justice before his re-election bid

For the fourth time, Governor Ron DeSantis will fill a vacancy on the Florida Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Alan Lawson is retiring effective August 1 after only six years on the state's highest and most prestigious court. He was an appointee of former Gov. Rick Scott. Lawson leaves a fourth seat for DeSantis to fill on the seven-member court as he seeks reelection.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Collective PAC backs Aramia Ayala in Democratic AG Primary

'If elected, Ms. Ayala will once again make history as Florida’s first Black Attorney General.'. A left-of-center PAC that played in Florida elections four years ago is engaging again this year, weighing in early in the Attorney General race. The Collective PAC rolled out an endorsement for former State...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Florida Phoenix

New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Have you noticed the Democratic candidates for governor — Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo — milling around like a bunch of lost children lately? While they vie for which one of them will get to take on the incumbent Republican governor, Ron “Let’s Give the Attorneys Millions” DeSantis, this fall, they look a […] The post New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Changes in tenure coming with new Florida law

A new law in Florida will change the tenure status of instructors in the state’s colleges and universities. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB-7044, a bill that establishes a new post-tenure, five-year review cycle for professors at the state’s public institutions. At the signing ceremony, the governor said the bill will keep faculty and curriculum in line with what he calls the state’s priorities.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Democrats push Republicans to own potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

Florida Democrats on Tuesday sought to turn up the heat on Republicans, hoping that voters will hold the GOP responsible for the expected Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The online news conference included two prominent South Florida Democrats, state Sens. Lauren Book and Shevrin Jones. Increasingly during last five ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#Election#Voting Rights#Ap#Republican#Leon County Circuit
Beach Beacon

DeSantis signs bill adding tax relief for all Floridians

OCALA — Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Ocala May 6 to sign what is being touted as the “largest tax relief package in Florida’s history.”. House Bill 7071 includes the back-to-school shopping holiday, one of the state’s oldest tax-free events, as well as the one for disaster preparedness supplies and the Freedom Week holiday, a new one added to the list last year.
FLORIDA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor officers

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. "To honor and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunset today until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022," DeSantis said.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy