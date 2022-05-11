ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Anthony Avalos case: Family, LA County agree to $32M settlement over boy's alleged torture-murder

 3 days ago

Los Angeles County would pay $32 million under a tentative settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend, attorneys announced Wednesday.

The settlement of the county's portion of the lawsuit over the death of Anthony Avalos was announced in court last week, but no terms were disclosed. Attorneys for the family held a news conference Wednesday to announce the $32 million settlement amount, which is still pending approval from the county Board of Supervisors.

Maria Barron, Anthony's aunt, told reporters that she "watched him come into this world and I had to watch him leave."

"My life will forever be changed," she said tearfully. "I would give everything up in order to see him again, to have him with us."

The agreement leaves Pasadena-based Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services as the only defendant in the lawsuit brought in July 2019. The lawsuit accused the county and multiple social workers of failing to properly respond to reports of abuses of Anthony and his half-siblings.

Los Angeles County would pay $32 million under a tentative settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture.

The suit alleges Hathaway-Sycamores assigned employee Barbara Dixon to work with the family even though she had allegedly not reported abuse in the case of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez of Palmdale, who, like Anthony, was killed while in the care of his mother and her boyfriend.

But in their court papers, attorneys for Hathaway-Sycamores state the plaintiffs make no allegations as to what Dixon allegedly witnessed or whether she suspected any abuse that was not already part of what the county Department of Children and Family Services already knew.

A grand jury indicted Heather Maxine Barron, 32, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 36, in October 2018 on charges that they murdered the boy and abused two other children in the household. The district attorney's office in May 2021 reversed course and announced it would no longer seek the death penalty against the pair, who now face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Anthony Avalos would have turned 14 years old Saturday, and people who knew the boy from Lancaster are remembering him, as a legal battle continues over how he died.

Prosecutors allege that Anthony was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by his mother and Leiva. The alleged abuse included whipping the boy with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to a prosecution court filing.

From 2013 until his death in 2018, reports of abuse were made to the DCFS that Anthony and his six half-siblings were denied food and water, beaten, sexually abused, dangled upside-down from a staircase, forced to crouch for hours while holding heavy objects, locked in small spaces with no access to a bathroom, forced to fight each other and forced to eat from the trash, according to the plaintiffs' court papers.

"Despite these continued allegations of abuse, and some being found substantiated, DCFS continued to leave the children in Barron's and Leiva's care, exposing Anthony and his half-siblings to continued torture and abuse,'' the plaintiffs' court papers alleged.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 29

Alina Salazar
3d ago

I can never forget this little voice face. Money will never replace the loss of a child. I am very very very disappointed in the family for not taking the critical steps needed to get this little boy out of his parents possession. They knew what was going on and they did not do enough. And enough means even breaking the law by removing the kid on their own well. Poor Anthony it is truly a sad story and I cannot stop remembering his precious little face

Reply(2)
21
ChErRySmOkE AgUiLaR
3d ago

I'm sorry but I don't think that it's right for them to get the money they didn't do anything to help save him when he was here and now they are all boo poor us we lost him but getting money he'll no it should go towards to save other little sweet babies so this don't happen this is becoming way to common now

Reply(8)
19
Sharon Hodgson
3d ago

Too bad these adult, animals, don't get the death penalty. They're going to spend the rest of their lives in prison, on our tax dollars, feeding on us, as probably they did with their children. So sad. I hope the remaining children get the help needed, to grow up and have a good successful and productive life. Also, unlike their parents, hopefully not to be abusive to their children, as sometimes that happens. The money that the relatives get, hope it helps the children get the best care. Basically, the children should receive those funds, as they were basically the victims. also, if the relatives were aware what was going on and only reporting, with nothing happening, where were they? if it was me, I knew, I would have personally talked whom ever I could, out of that environment, and pursued my claim, against the parents, more harshly and persistanly.

Reply
13
KGO

California mother accused of killing her children believed they were possessed by demons: Source

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- The mother accused of killing her three young children inside their Southern California home on Mother's Day believed they were possessed by demons. Angela Flores, 38, was arrested after three children were found dead inside the home in West Hills, Los Angeles County, on Sunday. She had been expected to be arraigned Wednesday, but it was continued until Aug. 10. Flores remains in jail on $6 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Transient gets life in prison after a kidnapping and murder in Anaheim

Luke Lampers, 41, a transient, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lampers shot a man at an Anaheim motel and also kidnapped an ex-girlfriend and held her against her will while fleeing from the police. Lampers was found guilty of killing Douglas Navarro, then...
ANAHEIM, CA
