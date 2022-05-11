ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Apex Legends Mobile launches on May 17th

By Richard Lawler
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral years after we first heard that EA and Respawn Entertainment would bring their battle royale shooter to mobile platforms, there’s a global release date for Apex Legends Mobile, which will launch for Android and iOS on May 17th. Beta testing for the game started over a year ago and has...

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love Surprise Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with a special PS5 freebie. Last generation, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 were treated to some great free games. And on occasion, subscribers were treated to brand new games on the day of their release. The most notable example of this was Rocket League, which has since gone free-to-play. One of the other more prominent examples of this was Furi, one of 2016's hidden gems from French developer The Games Baker. This week, the game got a free PS5 upgrade out of nowhere, which means PS Plus subscribers got a bonus free PS5 game in addition to their May free games.
PC Gamer

The best co-op games for PC

As much as we PC gamers love the quiet isolation of an RPG or the thrill of a competitive shooter, nothing beats the joy of playing games cooperatively with friends. For many, our most memorable gaming moments are only meaningful because someone else was there to laugh, cry, or celebrate with. With that in mind, you'd think co-op games would be more common, but it's rare to discover a game that everyone owns, everyone likes, and everyone has time to play. The best co-op games on PC are often ones that have been around for years that you're just finding now.
Ars Technica

Bethesda’s next two big games, Starfield and Redfall, delayed simultaneously

Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
The Verge

Samsung says Google Assistant will arrive on Galaxy Watch 4 this summer

After almost a year of waiting, we finally know when Google Assistant will arrive on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. Kind of. In a blog, Samsung executive vice president Patrick Chomet announced the long-awaited feature will arrive this summer. As for when this summer, it’s anybody’s guess.
The Verge

Disney Plus added almost 8 million new subscribers as Netflix struggles

Disney added 7.9 million new subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service during the first three months of 2022, the company announced in its Q2 earnings report on Wednesday. That brings the total to around 87.6 million worldwide, excluding the 50.1 million people subscribed to Disney Plus Hotstar internationally. In the US and Canada alone, Disney Plus now has 7.1 million more subscribers than it did a year ago, with 44.4 million.
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
The Verge

Meta even brings up the metaverse when rebranding its payment system

Meta is continuing the Meta-fication of its brands by renaming Facebook Pay, its payment system available across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to Meta Pay. The change is set to happen “soon,” according to a blog post from Stephane Kasriel, Meta’s head of commerce and financial technologies, and is the latest indication that the company formerly known as Facebook is all in on the metaverse.
The Verge

Google I/O 2022: everything coming out of the online developers conference

Okay, so it’s 2022. You’ve had your good but boring $449 Pixel 5A for nearly nine months, been patiently testing the Android 13 beta for two weeks, and lamenting about how you can’t connect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to it using the Android Wear OS app because that’s how things are. Enter Google I/O, the conference you hope will fix all of that, maybe spill the beans on a rumored new watch from Google, and, most importantly, finish whatever new thing it starts. And maybe you wouldn’t mind tossing that Pixel 5A for a fresh Pixel 6A announcement rumored to happen.
hypebeast.com

Meta Is Reportedly Scrapping Several Reality Labs Projects

Facebook-owner Meta is reportedly cutting several projects from its Reality Labs division, which houses the company’s hardware and metaverse initiatives, according to Reuters. It is currently unknown which projects will be scrapped, though Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth reportedly told Reality Lab staffers that various efforts will be “postponed,” as...
The Verge

Here’s how the Google Pixel 6A compares to its biggest competitors

The Pixel 6A is the latest phone to join the competitive upper tier of midrange phones, also occupied by Samsung, Apple, and more. Google announced the new phone onstage at its I/O 2022 keynote, detailing just a few key things about it. First thing you should know: it isn’t coming out immediately. Unlike how many announcements take place as products are on their way to retailers, this one won’t be available to preorder until July 21st, 2022, with orders shipping the following week.
The Verge

The Steam Deck finally has Windows audio drivers

Two and a half months after our Steam Deck review, Valve has finally provided the drivers you’ll need for audio if you choose to install Windows on the gaming portable. Before today, you would have had to pair Bluetooth headphones or plug in USB-C earbuds or a dongle to get any kind of audio on Windows at all. Both the speakers and 3.5mm jack did nothing on Windows before today, and it blamed AMD for the delay.
The Verge

Here’s why Google highlighting KakaoTalk on Wear OS 3 matters

During yesterday's Google I/O keynote, there was a moment that stood out to me that may have been lost on a lot of folks. While giving examples of new apps featured on Wear OS 3, Google took the time to call out KakaoTalk. I won’t lie. I stood up, pointed my finger at my computer monitor, and screeched some version of “AHA! I was right!”
TechCrunch

Bubbles aims to supercharge chats with async video messaging

Bubbles adds threaded video, audio and text comments to workers’ desktops — an idea that Medema said came to him when he was the CTO at Bloomon, a flower delivery service in the Netherlands. There, Medema managed a distributed team that relied on what’s become the typical software stack for workplace collaboration: Slack, Zoom and Google Docs.
The Verge

Google shows off AR glasses that might make a case for augmented reality

Google wrapped up its I/O presentation with one big surprise: a look at its latest AR glasses. The key feature Google showed off was the ability to see languages translated right in front of your eyes, which seems to me like a very practical application for AR glasses. While a big part of Silicon Valley is heavily invested in making AR glasses a reality, thus far, no one has suggested a truly “killer” app for AR that would let you overlook the wide variety of privacy concerns inherent with the tech. Live translating the spoken word would definitely be a killer feature.
The Verge

The Pixel 6A includes Google’s Tensor chipset and costs $449

Google is officially announcing the Pixel 6A, which embraces the company’s new design language and custom chipset but keeps the 5A’s $449 price tag. The announcement comes as Google kicks off its I/O developer conference, but if you’re itching to snag the new device, you’ll have to wait a little while longer since it won’t actually ship until July 28th. (Preorders will begin a week earlier, on July 21st.)
