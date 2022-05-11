ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederica, DE

Troopers Arrest Subject for Drug and Gun Charges Following Fugitive Investigation

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Colton Pennell of Frederica, DE for drug and weapon charges following a fugitive investigation that began on Tuesday night. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1259 Corn Crib Road in Harrington in attempt to...

dsp.delaware.gov

dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Encourage Everyone to “Lock Up! Every Night!”

The Delaware State Police continually investigate thefts from motor vehicle complaints. These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and FIREARMS. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of “Lock Up! Every Night!” to combat this preventable crime trend.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Kids 15,16 Charged With Armed Robbery

Wilmington Police have charged two juveniles following an armed robbery officials said Thursday. On May 8 at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had occurred. Responding officers observed the suspects, who fled on foot. Police took two juvenile suspects, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, into custody without incident, and recovered proceeds from the robbery.
WILMINGTON, DE
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PSP York arrests woman for death of two-month-old

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — After conducting an investigation into the death of a two-month-old baby, Pennsylvania State Police officers in York have arrested and charged the child’s mother with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the welfare of children. On January 27, the state police troopers received a phone call about the infant not breathing. […]
YORK, PA
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged an unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Capitol Green neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man notified police that his vehicle had been struck multiple times. The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. The vehicle was struck at least seven times.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man assaults trooper while resisting arrest

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a trooper while resisting arrest Tuesday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way for a reported male subject being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area. When troopers arrived on scene, they were met by victims and witnesses who reported that 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Dover Motorcycle Crash

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum...
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Home Depot Employee for Internal Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
WBRE

Police crush dirt bikes, ATVs seized from illegal drivers

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reading Police Department stated the final phase of their zero-tolerance policy for illegal dirt bikes and ATVs was to crush the pile collected throughout the area. Watch as an excavator smashes dirt bikes and ATVs one at a time from a dumpster filled to the top with seized vehicles. According […]
READING, PA
WBRE

Police: Man arrested in $250K drug bust

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pittston police say they arrested a man after a drug investigation uncovered $250,000 worth of narcotics in a residence. According to law enforcement, on Monday investigators from Pittston City and Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted a search at a home on Market Street. Investigators say they seized approximately a quarter-million […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Two charged with burglary of 14 properties in Columbia County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged in relation to 14 burglaries that took place at properties in Columbia County. According to a report from police, between March and June of 2021, 14 properties reported having items stolen from them. The items taken consisted of electronics like televisions and also included firearms and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating North Pine Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police say they are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday at approximately 11:05 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story while the incident remains under police investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police said man discarded cocaine

Suspect allegedly removed two baggies of drugs from buttocks while in custody. A man arrested in Ocean City for possession of narcotics got into more trouble after he tried to discard cocaine while being transported to OCPD headquarters on 64th Street. Zchameir Raquan Kee, 25, of Salisbury was driving with...
OCEAN CITY, MD

