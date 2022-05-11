Troopers Arrest Subject for Drug and Gun Charges Following Fugitive Investigation

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO