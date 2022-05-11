ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Red Flag Warning For Southern Utah

By Porter Huntsman
midutahradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. George, UT) — A red flag warning is in effect for southern Utah...

midutahradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
midutahradio.com

Fossils Stolen From National Park In Utah

(Capitol Reef National Park, UT) — Officials in Utah are offering a reward after fossils dating back more than 251-million years were stolen from a national park. The trace reptile track fossils were taken from a trackway at Capitol Reef National Park. Officials called the fossils “irreplaceable” and are offering up to one-thousand dollars for information that leads to the prosecution of those who allegedly stole them. The U.S. Park Rangers said fossils preserve the record of life on earth and are exceedingly rare.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID, ‘feels fine’

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19. His office announced Thursday the governor took a test after developing a scratchy throat late Wednesday night. He plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days. Cox says he’s been vaccinated and boosted. and feels fine so far. He had several public appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, but said few people were close enough to him to potentially be exposed. The “small number” of people who were within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or more will be notified.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police have publicly identified a suspect for the first time. The Grand County sheriff said in a statement Wednesday the man has since killed himself, but confessed to the slayings before his death. Adam Pinkusiewicz used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as 38-year-old Crystal Turner, who was gunned down along with her wife, 24-year-old Kylen Schulte. They were found dead Aug. 18 in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains near Moab. Police are releasing the suspect’s identity now because they recently learned of the confession in which he mentioned specific details that had not been publicly revealed.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

SUU Men’s Basketball Signs Central Michigan Transfer

CEDAR CITY, Utah-Thursday, Southern Utah University men’s basketball head coach Todd Simon announced the signing of former Central Michigan and Albany point guard Cameron Healy. Healy, who will be a graduate senior with the Thunderbirds, is a native of Sydney Australia. During his collegiate career, Healy has averaged 12.8...
CEDAR CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Saint George, UT Government
midutahradio.com

Isom: GOP Move To Control Debates Meant To Protect Lee

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A Republican trying to unseat Senator Mike Lee in the upcoming statewide primary isn’t happy with the Utah GOP. Ally Isom says this week’s announcement that the state Republican Party wants more control over candidate debates may be part of a “scheme” to protect Lee. Isom said she’s heard that Lee doesn’t know how to handle taking on two female challengers and may decide to skip debates before the June 28th primary. The Utah Debate Commission has scheduled a debate between Lee, Isom and challenger Becky Edwards on June 2nd.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Utah Lawmakers Could Change Property Tax Policy, Force Water Conservation

(Salt Lake City, UT) — State lawmakers may consider a change in property tax policy that could force Utahns to conserve more water. State Senator Dan McCay said yesterday that he’d like to see the legislature remove water use subsidies from property tax policy. McCay said property taxes pay for as much as two-thirds of the cost of water in the state, insulating users from paying for overusing water. McCay would like to shift the policy so that users bear more of the cost and have an incentive to save as much water as possible.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Miss Mt. Pleasant Friday

Hope Shelley will pass on her title as Miss Mt. Pleasant. Three contestants will battle for the crown this Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the North Sanpete High School auditorium. The contestants include Hanna Nelson, daughter of Kevin and Lacy Jorgensen and Travis Nelson. Journey Toomey, daughter of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Red Flag Warning
midutahradio.com

Prep Sports Roundup: 5/12

OREM, Utah-Wyatt Falk posted a strikeout in 2.1 innings of work to record the win as the No. 4 Carbon Dinos upset No. 2 Juab 6-4 Thursday in the 3A quarterfinals at UCCU Ballpark on the campus of Utah Valley University. Austin Park homered in the loss for the Wasps.
OREM, UT
midutahradio.com

BYU-Utah State Football Rivalry Affected Because of Cougars’ Move To Big 12

PROVO, Utah-In Thursday morning news, because of BYU’s move to the Big 12 July 1, 2023, the Cougars announced they are altering their non-conference schedule. This includes canceled games against long-time interstate rival Utah State. BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe revealed the Cougars’ methodology on Twitter. The Cougars...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy