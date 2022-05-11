ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Two-Car Collision

dsp.delaware.gov
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on May 4, 2022, in the Bridgeville area as Ronald Bushemi, 88, of Millsboro, DE. The Delaware State Police Troop 7...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 0

Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Encourage Everyone to “Lock Up! Every Night!”

The Delaware State Police continually investigate thefts from motor vehicle complaints. These crimes result in the loss of money, electronics, personal belongings of value, personal identification, and FIREARMS. Nearly all these complaints result from the owner leaving the vehicle unsecured overnight. These crimes are avoidable by simply taking the extra time to ensure that your vehicles are locked while parked at your residence. Delaware State Police want to share the importance of “Lock Up! Every Night!” to combat this preventable crime trend.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Evon Lynch of Wilmington, DE on drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred Thursday evening. On May 12, 2022, at approximately 8:06 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Wilmington area observed a gray Kia Sportage traveling southbound on Philadelphia Pike at Marsh Road at a high rate of speed. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on North Market Street and made contact with the operator, identified as Evon Lynch. A computer inquiry of Lynch revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license and active warrants for his arrest. Lynch was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. An ensuing search of the Kia led to the discovery of approximately 110 prescription opioid pills and approximately 69.69 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., a 2004 Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum Mill Road approaching the intersection at Carolina Avenue. During this time, the motorcycle veered towards its left for unknown reasons, crossing into the opposing lane of travel and exiting the southern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle continued its path of travel until it struck a series of pine trees off of the roadway and came to rest at this location.
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Dsp
WDEL 1150AM

Two hurt in Concord Pike crash

Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash on Concord Pike in Talleyville Thursday morning, May 12, 2022. The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes in front of Concord Plaza Shopping Center. A car and an SUV collided, trapping the car's driver for several minutes...
TALLEYVILLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday morning in the Felton area. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 1800 block of Ironmine Road in Felton regarding a report of shots fired. During the investigation it was determined that at approximately 5:20 a.m. a residence in the area was struck six times by rounds from a 9-millimeter handgun. The home was occupied by a 25-year-old male, 69-year-old female, and 79-year-old female at the time of the shooting. No parties were injured in this incident.
FELTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Burglary of Convenience Store

Delaware State Police arrested Richard Lewis III, 38, of New Castle, DE, for burglary and related charges after an incident early Wednesday morning. On May 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers responded to Wawa, located at 4000 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, for a reported burglary. The investigation determined a male suspect forced entry into the convenience store through a window and removed over $900 in various tobacco products. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. A responding trooper observed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking through the parking lot of the Wawa carrying two shopping bags. Upon making contact with the subject, he took off running on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued but troopers successfully took the suspect into custody without incident. Troopers recovered all of the stolen tobacco products from the two shopping bags the suspect, identified as Richard Lewis III had in his possession.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Assistance in Locating Victims of Theft of Cemetery Vases

Delaware State Police are seeking assistance in identifying potential victims associated with an ongoing theft investigation occurring in the Milton area. On the morning of May 2, 2022, troopers responded to Henlopen Memorial Park cemetery, located at 28787 Lockerman Road in Milton, regarding a theft complaint. The ensuing investigation revealed that over 100 bronze flower vases have been stolen from cemetery plots since 2021. Troopers are asking that anyone who had a vase purchased and placed for a deceased relative or friend in Henlopen Memorial Park to contact Trooper First Class R. Prettyman of Troop 7 at 302-703-3322.
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest New Castle Woman for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Gloria Williams, 72, of New Castle, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place at the Hollywood Motel. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Motel located at 145 South Dupont Highway, New Castle. The investigation revealed a 57-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Williams over a suspected theft. The argument escalated and eventually turned physical. After the subjects were separated, a short period later the victim attempted to throw William’s walker in the dumpster. During this action, Williams produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper extremity. The victim was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Home Depot Employee for Internal Theft

Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Amir Hayward of Wilmington, DE for felony theft after an investigation on Tuesday afternoon. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to the Home Depot located at 3600 Miller Road in Wilmington for a report of an internal theft. The ensuing investigation revealed that Amir Hayward, an employee of the business, stole over $2,300 in cash from the Home Depot sales registers throughout April and May 2022. Hayward was subsequently taken into custody at the store without incident. At this time, none of the stolen cash has been recovered.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Subject for Drug and Gun Charges Following Fugitive Investigation

Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Colton Pennell of Frederica, DE for drug and weapon charges following a fugitive investigation that began on Tuesday night. On May 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Quality Inn located at 1259 Corn Crib Road in Harrington in attempt to locate Colton Pennell who was wanted for an active capias. Troopers located Pennell sitting inside of a black Ford Fusion in the hotel parking lot, and he was taken into custody without incident. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 6.34 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 6.36 grams of marijuana, a Ruger handgun, and drug paraphernalia. Furthermore, a computer inquiry revealed that the handgun was reported as stolen by the Pittsfield Police Department in Massachusetts in May 2022.
FREDERICA, DE
WMDT.com

Police on scene of serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious crash that happened a short time ago in Dover. Details are limited at this time. Police say the crash happened just after 3:20 p.m., at the intersection of Sorghum Mill Road and Carolina Avenue. As a result, Sorghum Mill Road is closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. The road closure is expected to be lengthy, and motorists are urged to find alternate routes of travel.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man assaults trooper while resisting arrest

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a trooper while resisting arrest Tuesday evening. At around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 1900 block of Pine Way for a reported male subject being disorderly and assaulting residents in the area. When troopers arrived on scene, they were met by victims and witnesses who reported that 49-year-old Jeffrey Scott was heavily intoxicated and causing physical harm to his family and other residents of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Man Injured In May 5th Crash In Lewes Succumbs In Hospital

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Lewes area, according to Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on May 5, 2022, at approximately 1:46 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva operated by a 74-year-old Millsboro man was traveling eastbound on...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Man, 74, Dies in Four-Vehicle Crash in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- Authorities say a 74-year-old Millsboro man is dead following a four-vehicle crash that occurred in the Lewes area. Delaware State Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, when a Chevrolet Captiva, operated by the 74-year-old victim was traveling eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (US 9), and approaching three vehicles that were slowing down for traffic ahead.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Police said man discarded cocaine

Suspect allegedly removed two baggies of drugs from buttocks while in custody. A man arrested in Ocean City for possession of narcotics got into more trouble after he tried to discard cocaine while being transported to OCPD headquarters on 64th Street. Zchameir Raquan Kee, 25, of Salisbury was driving with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for assault in Wicomico Co.

DELMAR, Md. – An altercation led to assault charges for two women earlier this week. On Monday, deputies responded to the 100 block of Pine Street in Delmar for a report of an unknown disturbance. It was learned that two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Alexis Taylor and 25-year-old Samantha Liller, had gone to the Pine Street address and confronted the two victims. The suspects reportedly instigated a confrontation and assaulted the victims with a baseball bat and mace. Taylor then used the baseball bat to damage the rear window of one of the victims’ vehicle before leaving the residence.
DELMAR, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy