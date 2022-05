The Food Pantry will remain open during finals week and during senior week for students, staff and faculty!. The Food Pantry will be open from 5/24/2022 through 8/18/2022 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00-5:00. We are looking for volunteers to help out with the food pantry for the summer hours!

