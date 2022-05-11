ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Famous TikTok corgi predicts 'Bucks in 6' against the Boston Celtics

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

If this famous TikTok corgi keeps getting its Bucks v. Celtics conference semifinals game predications right, it looks like it's going to be "Bucks in 6."

Lilo the dog, known to her 982,100 TikTok followers as @aircorg , makes sports predictions, from the NCAA men's basketball tournament to the Olympics.

The talented pooch, nicknamed Steph Furry, stands at the top of a carpeted staircase. Two buckets — labeled with teams — are a few steps down.

Lilo is tossed inflatable basketballs and predicts game winners by hitting the balls with her snout into one of the buckets.

Lilo was taught to shoot hoops by her owner, Denny Ku, during the coronavirus lockdowns, according to a Newsweek report .

Back on April 28, Lilo's Bucks v. Celtics predictions were posted. Here's what they were:

  • Game 1: Bucks
  • Game 2: Celtics
  • Game 3: Bucks
  • Game 4: Celtics
  • Game 5: Bucks
  • Game 6: Bucks

So far, Games 1 through 4 have been accurate — especially with how the corgi's Game 3 call went down.

For Game 3, the dog's ball almost bounced into the Celtics' bucket before ultimately falling into the Bucks'. In Game 3, guard Jrue Holiday hit a game-winner with 11.2 seconds left to give the Bucks a 103-100 lead. Coincidence? I think not.

The corgi also predicted that the Bucks would beat the Chicago Bulls in five games during the first round series of this year's NBA playoffs. But Lilo had Game 2 (which the Bulls won) going to Bucks and Game 4 (which the Bucks won) going to the Bulls.

Before you get too excited, what Lilo says doesn't always go.

For example, the corgi had the North Carolina Tar Heels winning The Big Dance over the Kansas Jayhawks just last month.

The dog also predicted that the Green Bay Packers would beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round this year — and we definitely know (and are still trying to forget) that didn't happen .

But then again, the dog did foresee the Atlanta Braves eliminating the Brewers in the 2021 National League Division Series ...

Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

More: Social media reacts to the Bucks' wild playoff win as well as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the officials in Game 3

More: Viral video shows what looks like a gaping hole inside Milwaukee's Kilbourn Tunnel

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Famous TikTok corgi predicts 'Bucks in 6' against the Boston Celtics

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Says He Didn't Want To Leave LeBron James In 2017, But He Moved To The Boston Celtics Because He Wanted Something New

Kyrie Irving was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers and even though his initial years involved some losing, all of that changed when LeBron James returned to join the team in 2014. Suddenly the Cavaliers were contenders and would go to the following 4 NBA Finals, including finally winning one historically from 3-1 down against the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Needs To Play Like An MVP For Celtics To Stay Alive

Tatum, superstar and franchise player of the Boston Celtics. Where was your best when your best was needed in Game 5 versus the Milwaukee Bucks?. Why did you allow Giannis Antetokounmpo to thoroughly outplay you to the tune of 40 points on 16-of-27 shooting?. Even worse, why did you allow...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Bucks: How to watch Game 6 as Boston looks to stay alive in 2022 NBA Playoffs

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-107 on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics have one more chance to turn the series around on Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Game 6. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their Game 5 win with 40 points and Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics. Boston blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and struggled to execute a few of their final possessions. They will now head to Milwaukee hopeful to stay alive in the series. Friday’s game will air on ESPN at 7:30 P.M. ET. Fans looking to stream the game can watch it on ESPN or online via streaming services such as fuboTV and DirecTV.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Bucks#Aircorg#Newsweek#The Chicago Bulls
ClutchPoints

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6 prediction, odds and pick – 5/13/2022

The Boston Celtics will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a potentially decisive Game 6. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Bucks prediction and pick. This series has been the most entertaining one of the postseason so far. After a dominant Milwaukee victory in Game 1, these teams traded off wins, with the Bucks taking Game 5 in a big way. The series was tied at two games apiece, but Milwaukee’s defense held things down to secure the win late in the fourth quarter. Point guard Jrue Holiday deserves a ton of recognition for two elite defensive plays that may have saved his team’s season. Holiday and the Bucks will look to put away the series in what should be an exciting matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NECN

Ime Udoka: Celtics' Game 5 Meltdown a Result of This Alarming Stat

Udoka blames C's Game 5 meltdown on this alarming stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics had the Milwaukee Bucks right where they wanted them late in Wednesday night's Game 5. They held a 14-point lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was all...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Pets
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy