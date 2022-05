Calling all bargain hunters, it’s well and truly time to get into that thrifty thinking mindset because Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon.What started out in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon’s 20th anniversary has quickly become one of the biggest, and best, sales events of the year.It lasts a full 48 hours and offers you the chance to bag a serious bargain on everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to Apple products, gaming consoles, laptops and other tech.Traditionally, Prime Day has been held in July, but for the past two years, the retailer veered...

