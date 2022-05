VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Riverside Gardens in Valley City has flooded for the third time over the last three weekends, starting on Saturday, April 23rd. The owner, Denise Majerus said the city has the gates closed has used only one pump when more are needed to protect her business during the recent flooding event. She believes the city should do more to protect her business.

