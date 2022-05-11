ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, MN

Vacation rentals often cited as community looks to solve Cook County’s housing crunch

By Joe Friedrichs
WTIP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s difficult to find a place to live in Cook County. This is not a new sentiment for local residents, or those hoping to move to the remote and scenic county in the far reaches of northeastern Minnesota. And while it’s not a new phenomenon, it appears to...

wtip.org

Comments / 4

Related
rjbroadcasting.com

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values

Crow Wing County Board Calls on State to Address Property Tax Values. (BRAINERD, MN) — The Crow Wing County Board held its first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday…. The board addressed a number of concerns leveled by residents regarding property values and taxes. Commissioner Rosemary Franzen was the first to offer her input…
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Interior Dept. Investigation Identifies 21 Federal Indian Boarding School Sites In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigative report from the Department of Interior (DOI) has identified 21 federal Indian boarding schools in Minnesota. On Wednesday, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland released Volume 1 of the report as part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to “address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school practices.” Starting in the late 1800s, Native American children were forcibly taken from their families and placed in boarding schools, where they were stripped of their Native traditions and language. Nationally, the investigation found that, between 1819 and 1969,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Cook County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Real Estate Prices#The Cook#Vacation Rentals
cbs3duluth.com

Itasca Co. COVID cases ‘spiking again’

ITASCA CO., MN-- Itasca County leaders are urging people to be careful amid a spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations just within the last few weeks. On Wednesday, health officials believe the latest uptick is from the Omicron BA.2 variant. Between April 25 and May 9, 104 new cases of...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth City Council Approves Projects for Affordable Housing

DULUTH, Minn.- Affordable housing continues to be an issue across the country, and Duluth is no exception. Now, Duluth City Council has approved applications for up to 480 units of new affordable housing. Those projects will now go to the state level to determine available funding for each project. Seven...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MinnPost

Both Republicans and DFLers are proposing to change how Social Security is taxed in Minnesota. That’s where the similarities end.

Finding areas of agreement between Senate Republicans and House DFLers on taxes this session hasn’t been easy. With a record-setting surplus, both parties and Gov. Tim Walz want to spend some of it to reduce what the state collects. But they take vastly different approaches: Republicans favor tax-rate reductions that would benefit everyone who pays personal income taxes, while the DFL has proposed a series of targeted tax credits for families with children, child care and student loans.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTIP

Heavy rain leads to flooding of more Cook County roads

UPDATE: The County Road 60 and 14 washout conditions have improved and both roads are okay to drive as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County Highway Department. Meanwhile, roads in the east end of Cook County have continued to wash out Thursday afternoon, including sections of the Irish Creek Road and Moose Valley Road.
COOK COUNTY, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy