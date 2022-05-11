ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Superior Reads – Bonnie Garmus

By cj@wtip.org
WTIP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of “Superior Reads”, Lin Salisbury talks with...

wtip.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing All 6 Seasons of a Beloved Historical Drama in May

Netflix is axing all six seasons of a beloved historical drama in May, leaving fans just enough time for a full rewatch. It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix on May 31. Coincidentally, this coincides with the release of the franchise's new movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opens in theaters on May 20.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Jerry verDorn Dead at 72

The daytime community was devastated to learn that beloved daytime star Jerry verDorn died on May 1 at the age of 72 after a months-long battle with cancer. Born in South Dakota, verDorn had planned to be an English teacher but found himself in the theater department and after being spotted by a manager during a production of a play in New Jersey, took his advice and moved to New York City. There, he appeared in some Broadway productions that caught the attention of CBS casting agents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Buffalo Family Appears on Family Feud

Buffalo has really made its presence known lately on a classic TV game show. A few months ago The Smith Family appeared on Family Feud and now it's time for the Kline Family to represent the 716. Family Feud is a game show that was created in 1976 by Mark...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy