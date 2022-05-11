Superior Reads – Bonnie Garmus

The daytime community was devastated to learn that beloved daytime star Jerry verDorn died on May 1 at the age of 72 after a months-long battle with cancer. Born in South Dakota, verDorn had planned to be an English teacher but found himself in the theater department and after being spotted by a manager during a production of a play in New Jersey, took his advice and moved to New York City. There, he appeared in some Broadway productions that caught the attention of CBS casting agents.
