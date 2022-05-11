Superior Reads – Bonnie Garmus

The daytime community was devastated to learn that beloved daytime star Jerry verDorn died on May 1 at the age of 72 after a months-long battle with cancer. Born in South Dakota, verDorn had planned to be an English teacher but found himself in the theater department and after being spotted by a manager during a production of a play in New Jersey, took his advice and moved to New York City. There, he appeared in some Broadway productions that caught the attention of CBS casting agents.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO