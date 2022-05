The Employee Appreciation Picnic will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on the Campus Center Quad (Rain Location: Emerson Suites). We hold this picnic to thank you for your hard work and dedication over the past academic year. Enjoy a delicious lunch with friends and colleagues. Plus, everyone attending will receive the perfect gift for the summer season!

2 DAYS AGO