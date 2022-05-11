ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland, MO

Crab N Go Offers Cajun-Style Seafood, Appetizers and Fried Rice in Overland

By Story, photos by Mabel Suen
laduenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe casual Overland eatery Crab N Go seeks to tempt diners with a bit of Cajun comfort: Seafood, appetizers, fried rice and other scrumptious offerings. Helming Crab N Go are co-owners Slim Siu and chef Xiaocheng Li with Stephanie Sun, who also owns four Sushi Ai locations. With Crab N Go,...

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
5 On Your Side

Former Café Natasha space will be new restaurant and bar

ST. LOUIS — A new European-inspired dining concept is set to open May 27 in the former location of Café Natasha at 3200 S. Grand Blvd. The new restaurant's name, Salve Osteria, stems from the Italian phrase used in casual, but respectful, greeting situations, meaning “to be well,” or more literally, “hello.” Osteria is a word that relates to a meeting location, typically that serves food and drink.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Alton food truck park ‘Flock’ opens today

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday. This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot. It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will […]
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Overland, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Missouri

Missouri is a state that's often overlooked. It's not as big or as well-known as some of its neighbors, but that doesn't mean it's not worth visiting. Missouri has a lot to offer, whether you're looking to explore the state's history or simply enjoy its scenic views, Missouri is definitely worth a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
okawvilletimes.com

Village Grill and Pizza Now Open In Okawville

Sister and brother Darla (Schuetz) Gottman and Darel Voss, Jr. are fulfilling their long-time dream of owning and operating their own restaurant. They opened Village Grill and Pizza Saturday at the corner of Hanover and E. St. Louis St. in Okawville. Although the building has been vacant for several years, it has had several restaurants/bars in prior years.
OKAWVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeness Crab#Fried Rice#King Crab#Food Drink#Helming Crab N Go#Sushi Ai#Cajun Edamame#The Crab N Go
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Cafe Cusco is a great restaurant that offers both authentic and modified options, making it a great choice for anyone visiting Lima. The food is delicious, the service is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. It doesn't break the bank, but you don't get anything less than high-quality food. It's also located in an area that's easy to access because of its location near public transit hubs.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Good Lord, This St. Louis Church Has a Hot Tub On Its Belltower [PHOTOS]

Stained glass windows aren't the only feature on this newly for-sale church. It was once a bed-and-breakfast, and now it can be anything you want it to be. Nestled at the third highest point in the city in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, the church comes with six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. The altar has been transformed into a full kitchen with plenty of countertop seating. The lower level of the church contains the owner's suite and catering kitchen for late-night eats. Also on the lower level is a hobby room and recreation area. Upstairs features the other five bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
laduenews.com

2 Children’s Books to Inspire Young Gardeners

April showers have brought May flowers, and Ready Readers invites you to look beyond the blooms to discover a world of wondrous life above and below the soil. These featured books may entice young and old alike to become garden enthusiasts. “In a Garden” by writer Tim McCanna and illustrator...
GARDENING
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

8 Ways to Entertain Kids in the St. Louis Area This Summer

With summer just around the bend, parents and kiddos alike will no doubt be in search of fun things to experience while school’s out. For exciting activities, convenient daytrips and stimulating summer camps, consult this handy list for a primer on family-friendly entertainment throughout the coming season. METRO AREA...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy