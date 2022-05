As a first responder, you might just be a beacon of light on someone's worst day. This first responder understands how meaningful that impact can be. For Aaron Costello, that is part of the job. Aaron isn't just doing a job though, he is doing something that is a passion for him. That is a trait many first responders share, love of their career. It is one of the numerous reasons Aaron is our choice this week to be spotlighted for First Responder Friday brought to you by Jiffy Lube.

FAYETTEVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO