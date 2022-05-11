Filling a concrete niche

The Fredericksburg Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be hosting an in-person presentation at Gilbriar Gazebo Tuesday, May 24. Gilbriar Gazebo is located at 208 Danos Drive. Social gatherings start at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Guests and area newcomers are welcome. The presentation by Taylor Collins is on “Restoring Functional Ecosystems with Regenerative Agriculture.” Collins is a land steward and founder of ROAM Ranch, a 900-acre multispecies regenerative ecosystem in which soil building practices are integrated into every aspect of land management. “In nature’s image, biodiversity is a key aspect of the ranch and for this reason, Taylor raises bison, ducks, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and intentionally creates habitat for both native and migratory species to co-create on this landscape,” a spokesperson said. “Within five years of management, the ranch has seen dramatic improvements in soil carbon, water infiltration, plant diversity and soil health.” The ranch hosts thousands of guests from around the country annually. Officials said ROAM Ranch hopes to amplify regenerative practices within the next generation of land stewards as well as those currently managing land conventionally. The meeting can be viewed later, as links will be posted on the Native Plant Society’s website and on the Facebook group. The website is at https:// npsot.org/wp/fredericksburg, the Facebook group is titled “Fredericksburg Chapter - Native Plant Society of Texas.” Chapter presentation videos are added each month. Links are available to past videos on topics supporting the vision of valuing Texas native plants, native habitats and healthy ecosystems.

