ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Filling a concrete niche

Fredericksburg Standard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who spends time driving on the roads of Fredericksburg and Gillespie County has likely, at one time or another, viewed the unconventional little truck with the word “Sidekick” painted on the side. It stands out. And that was exactly the point for Tim Bobo when he...

www.fredericksburgstandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fredericksburg Standard

Tractor Supply gets new look

A new garden center department was opened at the Tractor Supply in Fredericksburg. Some renovations were made to the building, including a new access door between the main building and the new garden center. An assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative plants, fruit trees, herbs,...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

175th ends with a Bang!

The reasons that make Fredericksburg a special town in Texas were all on display last weekend during the 175th Anniversary Celebration. A focus on history, mutual respect of cultures, faith and founding families were a big part of the schedule of events. And a little dancing and dining also brought lots of smiles and renewed acquaintances.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

New 'Home by H-E-B' decor department debuts at Texas store

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - You can stock your pantry at H-E-B, but you don’t have to stop there. The Texas-based grocery chain is introducing a new home decor department with rugs, candles, furniture and more for the rest of your house. The first Home by H-E-B department was launched...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Fredericksburg, TX
Business
City
Kerrville, TX
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Boerne, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Lifetime honor (and a smooch)

Geistweidt gets Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo honor for 35 years of service. Dan Geistweidt of Fredericksburg was honored for 35 years of service with a Lifetime Committeeman Appointment by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. Geistweidt worked on committees and subcommittees for barrow pigs. The barrow show and committee...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

CattleWomen to meet in Llano

Sandstone B&B will be the location of the May 17 Hill Country CattleWomen monthly meeting. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for the social hour and the business meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. with lunch being served at noon. Vicky Miller, Llano County HCCW chair, is hosting the meeting. The HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to come to the meeting and join the organization. “The Hill Country CattleWomen strive to serve their counties by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship,” a spokesperson said. The group raises money for scholarships, which are awarded exclusively to local college students. For more information, go to hillcountrycattlewomen.com. HCCW is a service organization in concert with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, American National CattleWomen Association, Texas CattleWomen and local beef supporters. “In addition to their hard work, they are a group of women who enjoy themselves and their communal fellowship,” the spokesperson said. Those planning to attend are reminded to RSVP at least one week in advance at hillcountrycattlewomen1979@gmail.com or lindapark39@yahoo.com.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance#Sidekick
tpr.org

Ground broken on I-35 double decker project

Local and state officials were present Wednesday to break ground on a construction project that will turn I-35 into a double decker freeway through eight cities and three counties at a cost of $1.5 billion. From now and through 2027, an upper level with three lanes in each direction will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Local Native Plant Society of Texas chapter meets in May

The Fredericksburg Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will be hosting an in-person presentation at Gilbriar Gazebo Tuesday, May 24. Gilbriar Gazebo is located at 208 Danos Drive. Social gatherings start at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m. Guests and area newcomers are welcome. The presentation by Taylor Collins is on “Restoring Functional Ecosystems with Regenerative Agriculture.” Collins is a land steward and founder of ROAM Ranch, a 900-acre multispecies regenerative ecosystem in which soil building practices are integrated into every aspect of land management. “In nature’s image, biodiversity is a key aspect of the ranch and for this reason, Taylor raises bison, ducks, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and intentionally creates habitat for both native and migratory species to co-create on this landscape,” a spokesperson said. “Within five years of management, the ranch has seen dramatic improvements in soil carbon, water infiltration, plant diversity and soil health.” The ranch hosts thousands of guests from around the country annually. Officials said ROAM Ranch hopes to amplify regenerative practices within the next generation of land stewards as well as those currently managing land conventionally. The meeting can be viewed later, as links will be posted on the Native Plant Society’s website and on the Facebook group. The website is at https:// npsot.org/wp/fredericksburg, the Facebook group is titled “Fredericksburg Chapter - Native Plant Society of Texas.” Chapter presentation videos are added each month. Links are available to past videos on topics supporting the vision of valuing Texas native plants, native habitats and healthy ecosystems.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman says there's noise pollution at a San Antonio park

SAN ANTONIO — People know Alesia Garlock as the bird lady because of her avian advocacy work. She’s been at Brackenridge Park in San Antonio checking how loud Parks and Recreation workers are banging boards together to scare away the birds. “And the reason why we come out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Peach Queen, court applications open

The Stonewall Chamber of Commerce invites all single young women who are residents of Gillespie County, and who will be sophomores, juniors or seniors during the 2022- 2023 school year, to be a candidate for the Stonewall Peach Queen and Court. Selection will take place during the 61st annual Stonewall...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Fredericksburg Standard

Enchilada dinner benefit slated

The Golden Hub Community Center is holding its annual enchilada dinner on Friday, May 20. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Meals on Wheels and other activities held at the center. “We are so excited to have our friends and neighbors gather once again to celebrate good food and fellowship for a great cause,” said Denise Usener, director for the center. Beer, margaritas and lemonade will be served, along with chips and homemade salsa. Dine or to-go meals will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The menu for the evening will be homemade beef enchiladas, spicy barracho beans, savory Spanish rice, guacamole salad, and tres-leches cake. Tea and water will also be served with the meal. Tickets are now available for $12 each at the Golden Hub or can be purchased for $15 at the door. The center is located at 1009 North Lincoln Street. For more information on the event or the Golden Hub, call the center at 830- 997-7131.
CHARITIES
Fredericksburg Standard

Eckhardt resigns as county treasurer

Gillespie County commissioners and Judge Mark Stroeher received and accepted the resignation of Kelly Eckhardt, county treasurer, during their regular meeting on Monday, May 9. Gratitude and warm feelings were expressed by both Stroeher and the commissioners during the public meeting. “She’s been a great asset to the county and...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

DOSS NEWS

After Sunday’s worship service at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Doss, the congregation will have a special visit from Fredericksburg Police Department Officer Chris Ayala who will discuss church safety and security. Our world is changing in so many ways, in so many places. Are you prepared?. Women of Faith...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy