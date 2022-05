May 1st, the National College Decision Day in the US, is a day high school seniors have been preparing for since their junior year of high school, or maybe even birth! Countless students have weighed the pros and cons of the 5,300 and counting colleges and universities in the United States. This season of life is bittersweet and momentous for the graduate and those who helped get them to where they are today!

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO