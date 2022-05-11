ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Nails Risqué Wedding Guest Dressing

By Alex Kessler
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande loves serving a bold look. Whether decked out in head-to-toe Versace on the set of The Voice, or keeping it cute and cosy in an oversized grey Louis Vuitton hoodie whilst walking her dog, the chart-topping singer knows...

www.vogue.co.uk

KTVB

Frankie Grande Marries Hale Leon in 'Galactic' Ceremony on May the Fourth

They did! Frankie Grande has announced that he and his fiancé, Hale Leon, officially tied the knot. On Tuesday, the 39-year-old star shared that he and Leon got married during an intimate ceremony in Florida on Star Wars Day. “‼️Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️🤵🏼❤️🤵🏻‍♂️ Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! 🎉...
RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Ariana Grande Just Rocked Overlined Lips

Another day, another incredible Ariana Grande makeup slay. The singer has makeup products on tap, thanks to being the founder of beauty brand r.e.m. beauty – and so, it’s no surprise she’s always sporting a mega makeup look. Just look at her latest glam beat, which was...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
State
Florida State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Frankie Grande
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Vera Wang
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Katharine McPhee, 38, stuns in an elegant black gown beside tuxedo-clad husband David Foster, 72, as they attend his foundation's A Night On Broadway gala in Toronto

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster were dressed to the nines as they attended an event for the legendary music executive's charitable organization on Saturday. The 38-year-old singer stunned in a black cutout gown while the 72-year-old 16-time Grammy Award winner looked sharp in a navy blue tuxedo when they walked the red carpet at the David Foster Foundation Gala: A Night On Broadway at Hotel X Toronto.
CELEBRITIES
#Wedding Party
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Met Gala 2022 After-Party Looks: What Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian and More Wore After the Carpet

Watch: Met Gala 2022 MUST-SEE Moments: Kim Kardashian, Lizzo & More!. Not a bad way to spend a Monday. Stars gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 for the 2022 Met Gala. Held every year to raise money for the museum's Costume Institute and to celebrate its latest exhibition—this year's is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"—it's basically a grown-up prom, giving style-lovers the opportunity to marvel over A-list attendees' custom looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The Top of Katy Perry's Skin-Tight Dress Was Almost Split Into Two

Katy Perry may have endured an awkward moment with a contestant during this week's episode of American Idol, but at least she looked good while doing it. On Monday, Katy wore a floor-skimming, long-sleeved black dress while judging the contest's top 11 performances. Elevating the look of an average LBD, the pop star's gown was littered with cutouts up the chest and across the waist. Circular gold disks kept the dress from splitting in two and connected the long skirt to the outfit's bodice. Katy finished her look by accessorizing with chunky oversized hoops and simple black heels. The singer wore her hair slicked into a sleek low bun with a middle part.
CELEBRITIES

