The 7 best iPad cases

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Any tablet, whether it is an Apple iPad or an Android device, is an expensive investment and needs to be protected. The glass on the display is fragile and can crack or chip at the slightest bump and drop....

Digital Trends

Forget the iPad: This Samsung tablet is down to $180 at Best Buy

One of the best value tablet deals right now is being able to snap up the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet for just $180 at Best Buy, saving you $50 off the usual price. Offering a 10.5-inch screen and a bunch of useful features, it’s a great way of benefiting from a tablet without having to spend a fortune. Easily one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals available, here’s why it’s worth your time.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple is now selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 models

Apple has added select models of the Apple Watch Series 7 to its Certified Refurbished store. On Monday, Apple refreshed its Certified Refurbished store with eight different configurations of Apple Watch Series 7, the newest version of the Apple Watch. The only case option available is aluminum, so if you're...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

The Best Tablets - 2022 Update

Like PCs and other tech products as of late, tablets have seen a resurgence and demand's been reaching new record levels. Not only are tablets more powerful today, but the displays are better, and we can enjoy features on mainstream models previously reserved for more expensive flagships. The only question...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Latest Apple iPad Air Is On Sale — Save Up to $150 Off Apple iPads at Amazon

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves last month. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $20 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple will drop iPhone Lightning port in favor of USB-C in 2023, claims analyst

Apple is preparing to swap the proprietary Lightning port on its iPhones next year for the nearly universally-embraced USB-C, claims company analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a pair of tweets, Kuo said Apple was going to make the change in 2023, basing this claim on an unspecified “survey” (presumably of component manufacturers, from whom Kuo seems to get a lot of his information for predictions about future Apple products).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Motorola’s rollable phone leaked, but it’s not what you’d expect

Lenovo is reportedly the latest smartphone vendor to make a phone with a rollable display. The device is in development, according to a well-known insider. But the Motorola-branded rollable phone isn’t like similar projects from Oppo (above) and LG that aim to offer users a tablet-like display in a more pocketable format. Well, LG’s rollable phone is already history, as the Korean smartphone vendor abandoned the mobile business before bringing the device to market.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple’s folding MacBook could be incredibly thin and light

Apple is working on thinner MacBook OLED panels that could be used in future folding laptops, according to a new report from The Elec. That in turn could help the device that the panels go into be as thin and light as possible, making it an attractive prospect for users.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Apple's 24-inch iMac M1 is up to $200 off at Amazon

The latest 24-inch iMacs can not only add a speedy desktop to your home, but also a pop of color as well. A couple of those vibrant color options are $150 off right now at Amazon, bringing the desktop down to the best price we've seen. Both the pink and blue iMacs with an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are down to $1,150. For the pink model, you'll see the full discount at checkout once the additional $100 coupon is applied, but the blue model is already listed at $1,150. And if you'd rather get the upgraded model with an 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, the same color options are down to $1,500, which is $200 off and another record low.
COMPUTERS
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to print from iPhone and iPad with or without AirPrint

Whether you’ve recently gotten an iPhone or iPad or have had iOS devices for years and need a refresher, it’s handy to print directly from your device. Read on for several options for how to print from iPhone and iPad. Background. The easiest way to print from iPhone...
CELL PHONES
cbs17

Should I buy a Microsoft Surface tablet?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is the Microsoft Surface Pro or Surface Go right for you?. A decent number of manufacturers have released Windows tablets over the last decade, most in the form of detachable two-in-one laptops. Only one family of tablet PCs has survived throughout that time and continues to offer updated releases with impressive performance.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

This could be the year I give up my iPad Pro - and it's all thanks to Android 13

While I'm not an Apple fan, with my Android phone, compatible smartwatch and Windows PC, my one exception to that is my trusty iPad Pro which I still use almost daily. I use this tablet for gaming, for writing, for editing videos, for streaming movies in bed, for scrolling through social media and much more - though I've tested loads of Android tablets that I really want to love, I always fall back on the iPad as my go-to tablet.
TECHNOLOGY

