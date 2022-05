Homes, museums and power stations will be among the thousands of buildings at risk of flooding in Dublin by 2100 if climate change continues unabated, according to new data visualisation.The 3D visualisation of central Dublin shows that more than 8,500 buildings will be flooded to an average depth of 1.7 meters by the end of the century if no further action is taken to mitigate the risks of global heating.The buildings and areas expected to be damaged by coastal flooding also include hotels and Dublin’s financial district, according to the analysis by Cervest, a tech company that assesses the potential...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO