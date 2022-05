RUTLAND — The Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District has now opened registration for the annual summer watershed camp. The Watershed Camp will be on June 8-9 at the conservation area. During these days, camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and students can participate in several hands-on activities to discover the importance of clean water and explore all the critters that make their home in and around streams.

RUTLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO