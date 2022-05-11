ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The State of the Art World, Previewing the African Film Fest, Winslow Homer at the Met, Leyla McCalla, 'Selling Kabul', 2022 Debuts

Cover picture for the articleA lot has happened in the art world this week. The most expensive painting ever at auction was sold, the Sackler name was removed from two institutions, and there are two blockbuster shows at two of the city's institutions: Matisse at MOMA and Homer Winslow at The Met. We discuss what's...

WNYC

'Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents' at the Met

A new sweeping exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art showcases the work of painter Winslow Homer, with a particular focus on his depictions of conflict from the mid 19th to early 20th century. Curators Stephanie Herdrich and Sylvia Yount join us to discuss the exhibit, Winslow Homer: Crosscurrents, which is up at the Met through July 31.
Loudwire

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
Entertainment
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Theatre Works presents Pulitzer Prize Winner Sam Shepard’s “Curse of the Starving Class”

“I’m going into crime. It’s the only thing that pays these days.”. The Tate family is in serious trouble. Parents Ella and Weston are cornered and feuding, each struggling at cross-purposes to unload the family’s homestead and get out from under crushing debt. Meanwhile, their raucous and unpredictable teenage kids Emma and Wesley fight to scratch out an existence of their own. Violent creditors are at the door, swindlers are all around, and everyone is hungry, both physically and spiritually.
WBUR

Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha melds ethnic folk and punk

DakhaBrakha calls itself “ethno-chaos.” Over the past 10 years, the Ukrainian folk-meets-punk band brought their music from their home at an experimental theater in Kyiv to audiences around the world. NPR's Anastasia Tsioulcas reports.
The Independent

Florence and the Machine review, Dance Fever: Wonderful wildness from the most thrilling pop star of her generation

In the terrific video for Florence + The Machine’s new song, “Free”, the most dependably thrilling pop star of her generation lets rip to the poppy synth beat, while the manifestation of her very British anxiety (a perfectly cast Bill Nighy) paces around her clutching coffee, jabbing at his mobile phone and ordering her about. Anyone who’s seen Florence Welch live will know that she has always flung herself to wild, electric extremes in pursuit of ecstatic performance. But she’s never been more keenly aware that she’s also in flight from her own circuitry: “Running from something that’s in my...
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
Daily Mail

Robbie Williams is joined by creative partner Ed Godrich at art exhibition launch as the singer prepares to showcase his paintings - including one expected to fetch for £20,000

Robbie Williams was joined by interior designer Ed Godrich at the launch event for the Williams Godrich exhibition at Sotheby's in London on Thursday. The singer, 48, has made a dramatic career change as he will showcase his creative side by presenting black and white paintings he created with Ed at the exhibit.
NME

Florence + The Machine – ‘Dance Fever’ review: the triumphant sound of a singer reborn

For Florence Welch, dancing has long held the power to heal, provide salvation and tell stories of hope and transformation. The lead vocalist of Florence + The Machine took technical dance lessons as she began her sobriety in 2014, which disciplined and refreshed her outlook as a performer. It’s hard to understate, too, the rejuvenating effect its had on their live shows; in recent years, her intricately choreographed theatrics have elevated the band’s compellingly restless indie to the level of performance art.
operawire.com

Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘I Puritani’

The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “I Puritani.”. The company noted that Adam Plachetka will sing the role of Riccardo. Plachetka, who has been a member of the Wiener Staatsoper, has performed the role with the company previously. The baritone has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper, Salzburg Festival, Glyndebourne Festival, Teatro alla Scala, and Royal Opera House, among others. His repertoire includes Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, and Handel, among others.
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
Deadline

Documentary In The Works On Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Laura Nyro, From Vistas Media Capital

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Laura Nyro, one of the most revered singer-songwriters of the 20thcentury, will be the subject of an upcoming documentary from Vistas Media Capital. Ben Waisbren (300, The Equalizer, Blood Diamond) and music producer Bonnie Greenberg (RBG) will produce the documentary about a talent who burst onto the scene in the late 1960s. Nyro made a breakthrough performance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival at the age of 19, possessing a multi-octave voice that could move easily through folk, jazz, soul and blues. Nyro’s songs included “Stoned Soul Picnic,”...
