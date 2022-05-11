Twin Falls police ask for help finding shoplifter

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...

