ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls police ask for help finding shoplifter

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Suspicious death at Highway 26 rest area, police say

RIRIE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on Highway 26. Police found the deceased victim near a parked car at 6:30 Friday morning. They have not released any additional information about the circumstances of the victim's death.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise police find 15-year-old runaway girl

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department found a 15-year-old girl they believe ran away from home. Aaliyah was last seen on May 5 when she left her home near Vista and Cherry, and she didn't come home by the next morning. She was found safely.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: AR-15-wielding carjacking suspect arrested

The AR-15-wielding carjacker who evaded capture since Tuesday has been arrested, Idaho Falls police reported. James Eldon Perry, 43, of Shelley, "has been located and is currently in police custody," Idaho Falls police stated in a Thursday evening press release. No further information on Perry's capture was released. Police from throughout East Idaho have been...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Shoplifter
Post Register

Juveniles charged as adults with attempted murder after drive-by shooting

Two 14-year-old boys are being charged as adults after they reportedly admitted to stealing guns and a car and shooting at an occupied house. Court records indicate that Angelo James Scott MaHaffy of Idaho Falls and Jovani Garcia of Rigby targeted the victim, who was of the same age group, telling police they had a "beef" with him.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Valley County police catch theft suspect with the help of Facebook tips

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office caught a theft suspect after receiving information from Facebook users. "We previously had asked for help from our Facebook friends to identify an individual who decided to help themselves to property that did not belong to them," the Valley County Sheriff's Office said. Less than 36 hours later, police were able to find and capture the suspect.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman charged with felony for spitting on police officer

CHUBBUCK — A 37-year-old local woman has been charged with a felony after she spat on a police officer on Wednesday, a day after being released from jail on her own recognizance, according to police and court records. Jennifer Evolena Ariwite, of Pocatello, faces one felony count of assault or battery on certain personnel in connection to the incident, which began to unfold around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chubbuck police officers...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kmvt

Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murder trial dates for a Twin Falls man are now set, and the trial for another area man charged on first degree murder will begin soon. The trial for Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, a Twin Falls resident who is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash, is set to begin on Oct. 17 of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KSLTV

Utah teacher frustrated after hit-and-run driver not charged

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A teacher in the Granite School District is speaking out, frustrated that the justice system so far isn’t holding a driver accountable who hit her outside Hunter High School and took off. The hit-and-run was caught on camera showing the vehicle, along with...
UTAH STATE
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
Idaho State Journal

Authorities searching for missing local teenage boy

Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a 17 year old runaway male by the name of Lakota Alan Holien. Lakota was reported as a runaway yesterday afternoon (May 9th) from a residence in the Ammon area after he failed to return home from school. Lakota was last seen wearing dark navy colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 6’3” tall, 120lbs, with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenage boy found safe

UPDATE: Regarding runaway Lakota Holien, he has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a 17 year old runaway male by the name of Lakota Alan Holien. Lakota was reported as a runaway yesterday afternoon (May 9th) from a residence in the Ammon area after he failed to return home from school. Lakota was last seen wearing dark navy colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 6’3” tall, 120lbs, with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office looking for information about law enforcement impersonation

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for help figuring out who was impersonating a law enforcement officer on May 8. KCSO said a black passenger car, near Beck road and Prairie Avenue, had flashing multi-colored lights and was pulling people over. If you have any information, you’re asked to call dispatch at (208) 446-1300.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy