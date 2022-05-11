Twin Falls police ask for help finding shoplifter

UPDATE:
Regarding runaway Lakota Holien, he has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Bonneville County Sheriffs Deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a 17 year old runaway male by the name of Lakota Alan Holien.
Lakota was reported as a runaway yesterday afternoon (May 9th) from a residence in the Ammon area after he failed to return home from school.
Lakota was last seen wearing dark navy colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 6’3” tall, 120lbs, with Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200.
Comments / 0