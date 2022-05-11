ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Behind the Meaning of Rage Against the Machine’s 1992 Hit “Killing in the Name”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Even the name Rage Against the Machine evokes the band’s political stance, a pushback against socio-political injustices, and inequalities. The band’s 1992 self-titled album was a doctrine of the struggles against the establishment, which was predominantly captured in RATM hit “Killing in the Name.”

Tom Morello’s Accidental Riff

Tom Morello started playing the “Killing In The Name” riff while teaching a student how to play in “Drop D” tuning. “I stopped the lesson, got out my little cassette recorder, and recorded it,” said Morello. “It felt like a good one right from the beginning.” The band started working on the song the next day.

Rodney King

Released as the first single off Rage Against the Machine on Nov. 2, 1992, “Killing in the Name” was a rap-metal song of protest against the abuses of power. Initially, the lyrics—written by singer Zach de la Rocha, along with Morello, bassist Timothy Robert Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk— were inspired by the Rodney King beating by Los Angeles police in 1991, resulting in riots across the city in 1992 after the officers involved in King’s beating were acquitted.

Those who died are justified, for wearing the badge, they’re the chosen whites

You justify those that died by wearing the badge, they’re the chosen whites

“We wrote that song before we even had a gig,” said Morello, “so when we started clobbering people with those riffs and the ‘fuck you’– it was exciting from the very beginning.” In the song, the verse Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me is repeated 16 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFJiC_0faYmA9E00

“When we turn the lights on the crowd and that last chorus comes in,” said Morello, I think if you look under the dictionary for the definition of the word ‘apeshit’ there’d have to be a picture of people losing their mind to this song.”

International Status

Though “Killing In The Name” didn’t get much radio play in the U.S. because of its explicit lyrics, an edited version was getting airplay in the U.K. and Europe breaking the band into the international market.

The LAPD and the KKK

Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses, sings De la Rocha, linking the LAPD to the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan, and continues in the song refrain You justify those that died by wearing the badge, they’re the chosen whites.

1992-2022

Now 30 years after the release of “Killing in the Name,” the song continues to be as relevant as it was in 1992. Most recently, the song made a resurgence with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Photo: Legacy Recordings

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Heavier Meaning Behind Aerosmith’s 1989 Hit “Janie’s Got a Gun”

Written by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and bassist Tom Hamilton, “Janie’s Got a Gun” covered more serious subject matter than any of the band’s previous more hedonistic rock. The third single off the band’s 10th album, Pump in 1989, “Janie’s Got a Gun” was released on Nov. 8, 1989 and went to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Aerosmith the first Grammy award of their career for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Rodney King
Person
George Floyd
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Legacy Recordings#Killing In The Name#Radio Play#Ratm#King#Exciti
Variety

Jack Antonoff Reveals ’70s-Riffic Track List for ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’: St. Vincent Doing ‘Funky Town,’ H.E.R. Covering Sly, More

Click here to read the full article. Jack Antonoff has confirmed the officia, extremely-’70s-riffic track list for the “Minions: Rise of Gru” soundtrack via Instagram Tuesday (May 10) morning, slated for its official release on July 1. The soundtrack features Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Kali Uchis and others covering hit ’70s material from Kool & the Gang, Nancy Sinatra, the Carpenters, John Lennon and many more. Antonoff shared the colorful, cryptic poster listing the collection of artists, which first appeared on the streets of London recently, also adding that the recording sessions were “some of the most special and...
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Kid Rock Touts Family in Latest Twitter Posts

The 51-year-old Michigan-born songwriter and performer known as Kid Rock is many things to many people. On one side of the aisle, he’s a legendary rocker who has written standout songs, including hits like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy.” To others, he’s a loudmouth spouting propaganda.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Watch Slipknot bring the carnage in their first ever UK TV appearance

Launched in early 1996, TFI Friday became the coolest TV show in Britain practically overnight. Transmitted early on a Friday evening and hosted by maverick DJ-turned-telly-presenter Chris Evans, if offered the perfect mix of irreverent humour and seat-of-their-pants edginess. Landing squarely in the midst of the Britpop era, its guest...
MUSIC
Loudwire

King Diamond Met Post Malone at Slayer Concert, Had No Idea Who He Was

Post Malone is known primarily as a rapper, but he made a name for himself within the rock and metal community a few years back, especially when he collaborated with metal royalty Ozzy Osbourne. However, not all the legends are familiar with Posty — King Diamond once met him at a Slayer concert and had no idea who he was.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Children Of Bodom members open up on split with Alexi, issues within the band

Three of Children Of Bodom's surviving members have opened up on the fractured relationship they had with frontman Alexi Laiho as the band began to disintegrate in 2019. In a new interview, bassist Henkka "Blacksmith" Seppala, keyboardist Janne Wirman and drummer Jaska Raatikainen have told their side of the story for the first time since announcing their departure from the band in October of that year.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Remembers Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters Cover Song–“It’s Never Easy When You Lose Someone”

While the sharp sting of Taylor Hawkins’ death may have dulled, the pain still lingers for many fans and friends of the former drummer. One such friend is Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist Eddie Vedder. And in a Pearl Jam performance in Inglewood, California, Vedder and the band paid tribute to Hawkins with a cover of the Foo Fighters’ song “Cold Day in the Sun.”
INGLEWOOD, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy