Goods and products manufactured in Africa are often perceived to be of inferior quality compared to those from other countries. According to Birame Sock, founder and CEO of African B2B marketplace Kwely, that negative perception is mainly caused by poor packaging, and over the years, it has hindered exports and negatively impacted the bottom lines of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO