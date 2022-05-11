ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kicking Off His Tour, Eric Clapton Breaks Out Surprises, Plays Hits at Royal Albert Hall Concert

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD9DB_0faYlVP200

Kicking off his 2022 tour, Eric Clapton had a series of surprises for fans at his recent Royal Albert Hall show.

Clapton started his tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night (May 7) with not one but two shows at the famed venue, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

During the show, Clapton debuted a song from Procol Harum founder Gary Brooker, he welcomed in opener Andy Fairweather Low, and played a number of popular tunes, from hits to rarities.

Joined by his band, which is comprised of guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Paul Carrack as well as vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon, Clapton began the show with a live debut of Brooker’s “Lead Me To The Water.”

Brooker sadly died on February 19 of this year. He and Clapton were friends and collaborators.

Clapton also performed the title track to his 1998 album, Pilgrim, for the first time since 1999. He also played the song “River Of Tears,” which was the first time he played that one since 2003. The full-band set concluded with a cover of Bob Marley’s “I Shot The Sherrif” and Cream’s “White Room.”

Clapton commenced the acoustic section of the show with guitarist Fairweather Low, who’d previously worked with Clapton on his albums Unplugged, From The Cradle, Riding With The King, Pilgrim, and more.

Clapton opened the acoustic section with the live debut of his 2021 single, “Heart Of A Child,” which many criticized in the past for its apparent flouting of vaccine and mask mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In the acoustic part of the show, Clapton also played “Nobody Loves You When You’re Down And Out” and “Smile.” He later played an acoustic version of his hit, “Layla.” He closed the set with “Tears In Heaven.”

Clapton’s second full-band performance (on May 8) featured the Cream song “Badge” and Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight.” He also included two Robert Johnson songs “Crossroads” and “Little Queen of Spades,” before closing with an electric version of “Layla.” He came out for an encore with Joe Cocker’s “High Time We Went.”

Previously, Clapton made headlines for saying he wouldn’t play live shows at venues that required masks or vaccines, though he later relented.

Check out videos from the shows below.

Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole

Comments / 5

Related
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Diana Ross and Tame Impala Team Up on Stacked New Minions Soundtrack, Alongside St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, and More

A collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross is just one of the treats lined up for the unfeasibly stacked soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. Their original song “Turn Up the Sunshine” is joined by a host of covers of 1970s classics: St. Vincent does Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown”; Phoebe Bridgers does the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”; Caroline Polachek does Nancy Sinatra’s “Bang Bang”; Brittany Howard does Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” (with original bandmember Verdine White); and Kali Uchis does the bossa nova standard “Desafinado.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Brooker
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Paul Carrack
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Doyle Bramhall Ii
Person
Chris Stainton
Person
Andy Fairweather Low
Person
Sonny Emory
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Show#Kicking Off His Tour#Cream#The Cradle
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Marianne Faithfull: my stories of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Metallica and more

Marianne Faithfull, the former convent schoolgirl who was discovered by pop guru and former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and became Mick Jagger’s notorious other half and the Stones’ muse, has survived more than 50 years in a music career during which she has enjoyed chart success in the 60s, survived the lows of a debilitating addiction to heroin and made a miraculous comeback as a rock’n’roll torch singer and Riot Grrl icon.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Joan Jett on Owning Her Bad Reputation: ‘I Always Wore It as a Badge of Honor’

Click here to read the full article. When Rolling Stone asks Joan Jett about memorable advice she’s received over the years, she cites a time when she was hanging out with Robert Plant. After mentioning the singer’s name, she pauses. “Of the Led Zeppelin gang,” she adds. “For the younger people that don’t know Robert Plant.” Jett recalls being on tour in England with the Runaways in the Seventies, when the band asked Plant how they could commemorate their trek overseas. “He said [Zeppelin] would collect hotel room keys, and you could show people where you were,” she says. “When it...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy