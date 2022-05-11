ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Releases New Remix of “2step” with Australian Artist Budjerah

By Jacob Uitti
 4 days ago
Today (May 10), Ed Sheeran announced the release of a new remix of the song, “2step,” with Australian R&B artist Budjerah.

The collaboration marks one of several via Sheeran.

Said Budjerah of the work: “I was so shocked to have won my first ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist at last year’s ARIAs, and it meant so much to me that Ed Sheeran was the one who read my name out. To now be featured on the Australian remix of Ed’s track ‘2Step’ and have it released globally as I’m just starting my first overseas tour, it’s really exciting!”

Budjerah recently released the new EP, Conversations, via Warner Records. Later, he’s set to kick off a global tour that begins in London at the Jazz Cafe. He will also make stops in France before heading to North America with stops in Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York City this summer.

Fans can purchase tickets and see all the dates HERE.

Sheeran’s official video for “2step” featured Lil Baby, which Sheeran unveiled last month. He filmed it in Kyiv, Ukraine, at the end of last year, ahead of the conflict now between the country and Russia.

When he released the video, Sheeran said: “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there—everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off. Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal x.”

Ed Sheeran kicked off his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ stadium tour (pronounced ‘The Mathematics Tour’) at the end of April. See full tour dates.

Photo courtesy of Warner Records

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

