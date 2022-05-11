ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattel Sets 2 Live-Action ‘American Girl’ Specials at HBO Max and Cartoon Network

By Haleigh Foutch
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Beloved doll and book line American Girl is getting two new live-action specials. Mattel, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with HBO Max and Cartoon Network on a pair of American Girl specials that will debut in 2022 and 2023. The first special will focus on American...

