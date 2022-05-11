Correction: Meta-Facebook-Store story

If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process both from within the official application and also directly from the official website. Guiding you through the process and showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox. Although it is worth mentioning this will not delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.

INTERNET ・ 17 DAYS AGO