ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Steve Forbert Continues ‘Moving Through America’ As He Has Since 1978

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago

Steve Forbert

Moving Through America

(Blue Rose)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

The title track of Steve Forbert’s 2022 album recounts his solo trek through the Midwest in a pre-pandemic 2017. But it could just as well be used to describe his entire career.

The 60-something Forbert has been working the Americana genre since before it was described as such. His critically acclaimed debut arrived in 1978 and he hasn’t stopped since, using his eternally youthful, scratchy voice and witty lyrics to explore and dissect the America he sees through non-stop roadwork. That has yielded about 20 studio albums and a handful of live ones which work a similar strummy folk/rock groove without being repetitious. It has been quite a ride and although he only logged one substantial hit, 1979’s “Romeo’s Tune,” through the decades, Forbert’s work has acquired enough of a cult audience to keep him afloat in the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnSbo_0faYjzl800

Although he has incorporated elements of soul and rollicking roots rock in his bulging repertoire, Moving Through America is firmly ensconced in the lyrically clever, often humorous, always enticing melodic folk many would classify as classic Forbert. From the opening solo acoustic “Buffalo Nickel” where he uses that coin as a metaphor for how both buffalos and Native Americans have been mistreated over the years with We had to go an’ slaughter ev’ry Buffalo herd/And we couldn’t leave an Indian be, to the closing, melancholy “USS Palo Alto,” Forbert covers a wide swath of idiosyncratic, often peculiarly American stories.

Forbert’s idea of a love song is singing “I won’t eat fried oysters without you,” as guitars strum and twang with sweet chords. Other random concepts floating through his mind and these songs are trying to untangle what is going on in a dog’s head (“What’s a Dog Think You’re Doing?”), paying tribute to Tom Petty (“Say Hello to Gainesville”) and taking the voice of an ex-con finally out of jail, (“Living the Dream”), the latter enlivened by a frisky harmonica solo.

But there are also less cheerful moments as in “It’s Too Bad” whose protagonist is “way off course” due to a gambling addiction and trying to stay ahead of homelessness. “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” addresses climate change with what Forbert accurately describes as “folk/funk.”

Even darker selections go down easy. Forbert’s genial everyman voice and his affable combo’s accompaniment generally stay upbeat (gotta love the flugelhorn in “Times Like These”), if perhaps with fewer memorable hooks than in the past. Although inclusions like the subtle reference to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” in “Can’t Get Back” are awfully catchy.

Chalk up another delightful catalog entry as Moving Through America slots naturally into Steve Forbert’s ever-expanding resume. Like much of his previous work, it explores his country’s ups, downs, foibles, and quirks with intelligence, humor, and a whole lot of charm.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

‘American Idol’ Contestants Stricken with COVID Perform Remotely and Make the Top 5

Viewers watching American Idol on May 8 may have noticed a slightly different “stage” setup for contestant Noah Thompson. The Kentucky native had previously contracted COVID and had to perform on the special Mother’s Day- and TikTok-themed show from his hotel room during the live taping on Sunday. Fellow contestant Fritz Hager III also contracted COVID-19 but had previously recorded his performances prior to the May 8 taping.
KENTUCKY STATE
American Songwriter

First-Ever ‘American Song Contest’ Winner Chosen: AleXa

The Eurovision-inspired song contest in the United States, the American Song Contest, has picked its first-ever overall winner. And the winner is—drumroll please—AleXa, the K-Pop singer representing Oklahoma. The musical competition saw an impressive 56 contestants representing the 50 U.S. states and six districts/territories. The show was judged...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbert
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Neil Diamond
NME

The Black Keys – ‘Dropout Boogie’ review: down-the-line rock destined for good times

There’s no harm in sticking to a formula when it’s served you well. For two decades, Ohio duo The Black Keys‘ amped-up blues sound has taken them from drummer Patrick Carney’s basement to the world’s biggest stages, making them a safe bet to pack any arena. Even after 2010’s breakthrough ‘Brothers’ put them in the limelight, they’ve stayed faithful to those roots, just last year paying homage to heroes of the game with covers album ‘Delta Kream’, which saw their love for the genre burning brighter than ever.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Americana#Native Americans#Indian
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Singer Nick Cave’s Son, Jethro Lazenby, Dead at 31

Songwriter and performer Nick Cave has experienced tragedy again. Cave, who fronts the band Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby. He was 31 years old. The cause of death has not yet been stated. “With much sadness, I can confirm that...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones, ‘Live at the El Mocambo': Album Review

Back in 1977, between the ill-fated Black and Blue and the career-rejuvenating Some Girls, the Rolling Stones managed to keep secret, for a little while anyway, their intentions to play a pair of intimate shows at Toronto's famous El Mocambo club. With fans lined up to see local heroes April Wine, via tickets won through a radio contest, supporting act the Cockroaches looked quite familiar once they took the stage.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy