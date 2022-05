The global pandemic might have revealed the importance of robust public health infrastructure, but we still have trouble grasping the vital need to invest in it. An analogy might help. Wellington’s recently opened Transmission Gully motorway shortens journeys from the Kāpiti Coast to the city by up to 15 minutes. First proposed 100 years ago and finally built over the past eight years, the final cost will be at least NZ$1.25 billion. Worth it to some, questionable to others. But the key value isn’t the infrastructure itself, it’s the time saved. The efficiency and petrol saving on a journey without traffic...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO