ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal for Game 5

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Capitals, Steve Goldstein of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

VERHAEGHE'S FIVE-POINT NIGHT PROPELS FLORIDA TO GAME 5 VICTORY, TAKES 3-2 SERIES LEAD

The Florida Panthers overcame a three-goal deficit on Wednesday night and scored five straight to take Game 5, 5-3, and now lead the series, 3-2. The Panthers were without the services of forward Mason Marchment, who was out of the lineup with a lower-body injury. Marchment didn't skate on a Wednesday morning and was a game-time decision. With Marchment out, 27-year-old Maxim Mamin drew in and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Radim Zohorna From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Radim Zohorna from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced. Zohorna, 26, played in 17 games with Pittsburgh this season, scoring two goals and recording four assistants, six points an a plus-12. He played in 39 games in Wilkes-Barre this season, recording 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Sullivan Updates Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry Injuries

The Pittsburgh Penguins are moving towards Game 6 with major question marks to their lineup. Tristan Jarry has missed the entire series, while captain Sidney Crosby left Game 5 with an upper-body injury. Meanwhile, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin are also missing time. Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sunrise, FL
Yardbarker

Penguins Need Best Version of Evgeni Malkin Without Sidney Crosby

The Pittsburgh Penguins are preparing for a pivotal Game 6 against the New York Rangers. Part of that preparation is figuring out how to replace their captain Sidney Crosby, who was injured in the second period of Game 5. Crosby's status is still unclear as he is still being evaluated...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Provides helper

Guentzel posted an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6. Guentzel has yet to be kept off the scoresheet in the playoffs, but his goal streak came to an end at five games. Through six contests, he has seven tallies, two assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With his regular linemate Sidney Crosby (upper body) out, Guentzel will be asked to carry more of the load on offense as the Penguins play to extend their series in Sunday's Game 7.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Panthers bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Capitals

LINE: Panthers -187, Capitals +156; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 5-3 in the last matchup. Carter Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.
SUNRISE, FL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Unavailable for Game 6

Crosby (upper body) was on the ice with the Penguins' skills coach prior to morning skate, but he won't be available for Friday's Game 6 versus the Rangers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. It's obviously encouraging that Crosby was able to get on the ice in a limited capacity Friday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
theScore

Verhaeghe's 5-point night leads Panthers past Capitals in Game 5

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe was brought to the Florida Panthers for big postseason moments. Verhaeghe set a Panthers franchise playoff record with a five-point night — two goals, three assists — and the Comeback Cats pulled off another rally, this one obviously the most important of their season. Florida erased a 3-0 deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 3-2 lead in the teams' Eastern Conference first-round series.
SUNRISE, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Capitals Who Must Step Up in Game 6 vs. Panthers

It’s official: the Washington Capitals are now in win-or-go-home territory. Following their capitulatory defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 5, head coach Peter Laviolette’s squad must win at Capital One Arena on Friday to extend their first-round series to seven games. Although few expected the Capitals to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Fox Sports Florida#Capitals
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Provides helper in loss

Ovechkin logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5. Ovechkin has yet to be held off the scoresheet in the playoffs. His assist came on a Justin Schultz tally in the second period. Ovechkin has a goal, five helpers, 18 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-2 rating through five postseason outings, showing no lingering effects from an upper-body injury that kept him out of the last three regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Absent from bench

Crosby (upper body) exited Wednesday's Game 5 in the second period and did not return for the start of the third, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Crosby was on the receiving end of a high hit from Jacob Trouba midway through the second period. He took another shift after the play before exiting the contest. The Penguins have yet to provide an official update on Crosby's status, so it's unclear if he'll return to Wednesday's game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby out for key Game 6; Caps’ Tom Wilson remains sidelined

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hope to rally for their captain as Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for Game 6 against the New York Rangers. Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement this morning and also stated that both Tristan Jarry and Brian Dumoulin remain day-to-day. Rickard Rakell, who was injured in Game 1 is officially a game-time decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy