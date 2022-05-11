ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

It's Time for the Uptown Music Festival!

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

University Area CDC presents the Uptown Music Festival on 5/14, from 4pm-10pm at the University Area...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
ABC Action News

Group helps AAPI artists to reach their goals

SAN DIEGO — These artists use music, art, and dance to express themselves through art. But for these Asian American Pacific Islander Artists, it's more than just performing. It's a way of bringing their culture to life. They're part of a brand new network called the United AAPI Artists...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC Action News

HomePros: Kitchen Saver

Kitchen Saver can give you the kitchen you’ve always wanted by using our Custom Cabinet Renewal process, a faster, more valuable option to kitchen remodeling. Our design team will discuss your needs, and you’ll be able to choose from numerous styles and color combinations to create a custom look for your kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC Action News

It's Time For the Margarita Wars!

Your favorite tequila battle is back! On Thursday, May 19th, join Creative Loafing at Tampa River Center for a unique opportunity to sample margaritas created by more than a dozen of the Tampa Bay area's best mixologists and try your hand at tipsy judging as YOU help award Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Margarita! Plus, live entertainment, Mexican-inspired hors doeuvres, and other fun surprises. This is one fiesta you won't want to miss! A portion of proceeds to benefit Laundry Project.
TAMPA, FL
Kerrang

Mosh: The Manchester film festival bringing metal to the big screen

Mario Bava gave us much to be thankful for: Black Sunday, ​​A Bay Of Blood, Danger: Diabolik, not to mention his son Lamberto and his movies. But the Italian auteur’s greatest gift to metalheads is surely his 1963 anthology I Tre Volti della Paura, or The Three Faces Of Fear. Six years after its release, compelled by the idea of crafting truly frightening music, four God-fearing young Brummies adopted the film’s name as their own. You probably know it by its other title: Black Sabbath.
MOVIES
The Guardian

This Much I Know to Be True review – Nick Cave on music, art and healing

There’s a sweet moment in this mostly music documentary about rock star Nick Cave, in which he talks about having always defined himself in the past as a musician or a performer, but now he thinks of himself increasingly as a father or a husband. He even jokes that recently he took the government’s advice to retrain during the pandemic and became a ceramicist, specialising in mock-Meissen figurines showing the devil at various stages of a melancholy life, several of which enigmatically involved sailors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Arts And Crafts#University Area Cdc
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

Frank Turner to headline London venue Nambucca’s “final party” tonight

Frank Turner is set to headline tonight’s sold-out “final party” (May 13) at London’s much-loved Nambucca venue. The 300-capacity north London venue, which has played host to early gigs by the likes of The Libertines, Florence + The Machine and Wolf Alice, is set to close its doors for good after this weekend, despite “trying everything we can to keep Nambucca going” following the COVID-19-enforced shutdown of live music.
ENTERTAINMENT
Noisecreep

Spiritbox Collaborate With DJ Illenium on New Song ‘Shivering’

Spiritbox have collaborated with Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Illenium on a new track called "Shivering." It's the first musical release the Canadian metalcore group has been featured on since their highly-anticipated debut Eternal Blue came out in September of 2021. Illenium's own 2021 album Fallen Embers was nominated for a...
MUSIC
BBC

Exhibition celebrates music of the Black Country

An new art exhibition celebrating the music of the West Midlands has gone on display. Black Country Beats celebrates the music and artists that emerged from the Black Country between the 1970s and 2000s. Slade, Beverley Knight, Robert Plant, The Wonderstuff, Goldie and others are among those featured. The exhibition...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Mallrat – ‘Butterfly Blue’ review: sublime pop portraits

Across three EPs since 2016, Mallrat has matured from a sly, precocious Brisbane teenager to one of Australia’s leading alt-pop prospects. If 2019’s ‘Charlie’ showed us who Grace Shaw was, her 2020 single ‘Rockstar’ showed us who Mallrat was becoming: a starry-eyed yet down-to-earth chronicler of modern Australiana moods.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Black Keys Dissect ‘Howlin’ for You’ and Show How It Influenced the New ‘Dropout Boogie’

Click here to read the full article. The Black Keys paid homage to the blues music that made them a band on last year’s Delta Kream. On Dropout Boogie, the follow-up to Delta Kream and their 11th studio album, Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney go back to the garage. Or at least to the sense of urgency that shaped 2010’s Brothers, the duo’s breakthrough LP that featured one of their best-known blues-rock monsters, “Howlin’ for You.” In the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s series The Breakdown, Auerbach and Carney walked us through the making of “Howlin’ for You” in Auerbach’s Easy...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Rap Group Onyx's New Album "Onyx Versus Everybody" Has Arrived

Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz are back with their ninth studio album as rap group Onyx, called Onyx Versus Everybody. The brand new arrival boasts 10 tracks, including the previously released "Shoot Wit," which was well-received among the duo's fans, both new and old. A press release reveals that Fredro...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS San Francisco

Kinetic Australian punk band headlines Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- In the space of a few short years, Australian punk band Amyl & the Sniffers has risen to become one of the most celebrated new acts to emerge from Down Under in the past decade.Formed by pint-sized, bleach-blonde singer Amy Taylor (aka the band's namesake Amyl) and her housemates in suburban Melbourne in 2016, the group named itself after the party drug amyl nitrate or "poppers."Taking cues from classic '70s proto-punk (particularly Iggy and the Stooges), glam, pub rock and modern punk, the band's recorded and released their debut EP Giddy Up that same year,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy