The Lesson: Prisons in the U.S. bury people. And they rely on the burying of those people to sever the connection they have with society’s knowledge that they exist, which in turn allows the prisons to bury them in a vicious cycle. But it turns out that even if it’s mere voices that escape those walls; poems, songs, art, all escaping without a person on stage or on the street attached to them, that’s enough to create a two-way connection with society that leads to a life and a voice beyond prison, and restorative justice, and not justice by diminishment.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO