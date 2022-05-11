ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruce Cassidy sticking with Jeremy Swayman for Game 6, has decision to make on defense

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fBZL_0faYf1td00

For the first time in his NHL career, Jeremy Swayman will start four straight games. Bruce Cassidy announced on Wednesday that he is sticking with Swayman for Thursday’s Game 6 at TD Garden as the Bruins try to stave off elimination.

Swayman wasn’t at his best in Tuesday’s Game 5 loss in Raleigh, but Cassidy said he doesn’t believe the rookie is wearing down physically or anything. Swayman did play in five straight games in April, coming on in relief of an injured Linus Ullmark in one of them.

“No,” Cassidy said when asked if he sees any signs of fatigue. “I don’t think he looked his best yesterday. What it comes to down to for me is, I’ll go to Game 3, big, big saves early on, on [Tony] DeAngelo and a breakaway on [Jordan] Martinook, gives us a little bit of, ‘Hey, let’s find our game.’ Even though they scored first, those were important, timely saves.

“Last night we didn’t get it. First goal, we’re on them, another good start, we need that save early on. It’s just one you need, keep you in it. Didn’t happen, gives them a little bit of life in their building. … I’m certainly not gonna put it on the goaltender, but those are areas of the game that we got at home and we’re gonna need tomorrow again. You need that timely save early on.”

Those comments sound similar to the ones Cassidy made about Linus Ullmark after Games 1 and 2 -- that Ullmark wasn’t the reason they lost, but that they could’ve used a timely save or two. Cassidy gave Ullmark another chance after Game 1, but then made the move to Swayman after Game 2.

Obviously he and the Bruins will be hoping that Swayman doesn’t have a second straight off night like Ullmark did. Swayman’s performance in Games 3 and 4, when he stopped 49 of the 53 shots he faced in a pair of wins, should give the Bruins a little more confidence since they’ve already seen Swayman give them strong performances in this series.

If all goes well, Cassidy will have to make a change on defense. That’s because Hampus Lindholm “should be good to go” for Game 6, according to Cassidy. Lindholm did not travel with the team for Game 5, but was on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena again on Wednesday, skating with Boston’s healthy scratches and Black Aces (there was no full-team practice Wednesday). Lindholm has been out since suffering an upper-body injury in Game 2.

The decision on which defenseman comes out will likely come down to Matt Grzelcyk vs. Mike Reilly. Cassidy likes the way his third pairing of Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton has been playing and doesn’t seem inclined to split them up. Reilly began the series as the healthy scratch when everyone was healthy, but he has out-performed Grzelcyk since getting into the lineup.

Reilly has been clean with the puck for the most part and has actually stepped up his physicality a bit. He is one of just two Bruins defensemen (along with Clifton) to have a positive goal differential at 5-on-5 in this series. In his 40:34 of 5-on-5 ice time across three games, the Bruins have outscored Carolina 2-1 and have 62.3% of expected goals.

In Grzelcyk’s 71:34 at 5-on-5 across five games, the Bruins have been outscored 6-2. He and Brandon Carlo together have been outscored 4-0. Grzelcyk did not do himself any favors in Game 5, when he committed a turnover leading up to the Hurricanes’ first goal and also took two penalties. At the offensive end of the ice, Reilly has eight shot attempts and four shots on goal, compared to four attempts and two on goal for Grzelcyk.

“Probably,” Cassidy said when asked if it comes down to Reilly vs. Grzelcyk. “Because I think Forbort and Clifton… they looked a little fatigued last night, for whatever reason. They weren’t as clean, but I think they’ve been really good in this series for the most part as a pair that play their 15-16 minutes. … I think Forbort and Clifton, for what they’ve been asked to do, have delivered. They’ve done their part.

“So that’s something we’ll talk about. With Lindholm going in, he adds some elements that Grizz and Reilly bring. That’s where Forbort’s a little unique vs. Reilly and Grzelcyk as far as what he brings, so we want to make sure we have that in our lineup. That’ll be a decision we’re gonna have to make tomorrow.”

Cassidy could also be considering changes up front, although he didn’t tip his hand on Wednesday. The Bruins have gotten just one 5-on-5 goal from a forward not named Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron or David Pastrnak in this series.

While he may not necessarily help in terms of offensive firepower, Trent Frederic could draw back in after being a healthy scratch the last three games. Tomas Nosek, who played a team-low 7:09 on Tuesday, would be a name to watch when it comes to a potential scratch.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NHL

Sabres sign Kisakov to 3-year, entry-level contract

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Aleksandr Kisakov to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. Buffalo selected Kisakov, 19, during the second round (53rd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He had 56 points (26+30) in 51 games this season with Dynamo Moscow of the MHL, Russia's junior hockey league. He also played four games with Dynamo's KHL club.
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

How Bruins-Hurricanes Game 7 Early Start Time Might Favor Boston

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will play a high-stakes game in unfamiliar circumstances. The teams will face off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. None of the 88 regular-season and playoff games Boston and Carolina have played this season have started at 4:30 p.m., so the teams must adjust their schedules for the pivotal matchup. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday explained why he believes the the Bruins might have an easier time doing so than the Hurricanes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Forbort
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Connor Clifton
Person
Brandon Carlo
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Patrice Bergeron
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Need to Maintain Balanced Lineup to Win Game 7

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will face off Saturday afternoon in a Game 7 clash. The home team has won each of the previous six games in this series which technically gives Carolina the leg-up in this matchup. Technically is the operative word here, though, as everything gets thrown out the window in a one-game series that will see one team advance to the second round and one team go home for the offseason.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

The Bruins have a serious 5-on-5 problem

The Boston Bruins have not outscored the Carolina Hurricanes at 5-on-5 in any of the five games of this first-round series. After Tuesday’s 5-1 loss in Game 5, they’ve now been outscored 12-6 at even strength. It is not a recipe for playoff success.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BRUINS FANS GIVE IT TO TONY DEANGELO WITH A 'F--K YOU, TONY!' CHANT

If Tony DeAngelo of the Carolina Hurricanes was aiming to get under the skin of the Boston Bruins and their fans in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, mission accomplished. The Bruins managed to force a game 7 Thursday night by beating the Canes 5-2 at TD Garden. The crowd was understandably pumped when it was 4-1, and decided to take aim at DeAngelo with a 'fuck you, Tony!' chant. This wasn't just a few of those in attendance, as you can hear in the video below. This chant was a loud one.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins#Raleigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston

Former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall sits courtside at Game 5, gives cushion to woman behind him

Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall sat courtside at Game 5 between the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday. Fall, a favorite among teammates and fans during his time with the franchise, chatted with Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum and other former teammates before the game, but after all of the fans took their seats and the TNT broadcast pointed out Fall’s presence, many people on social media were quick to note how unfortunate the seating chart might be for anyone behind Fall next to the basket. Fall sat next to the exit row — crucial for someone with legs as long as his — but he could only slouch so much with his 7-foot-5 frame.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy