ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What Shireen Abu Akleh Videos Reveal About How She Was Shot to Death

By Danya Hajjaji
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Videos circulating on social media—compounded with eyewitness testimonies—dispute Israel's official stance that Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was likely killed by Palestinian gunmen.

Abu Akleh—a 51-year-old Palestinian-American veteran journalist—was killed on Wednesday morning as Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank . Al Jazeera producer Ali Al-Samudi also suffered gunshot wounds in his back in the attack.

Al Jazeera, the Palestinian Authority, and eyewitness accounts said Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli live round. Israeli officials have said, "Palestinian terrorists" were likely the ones to have shot the journalist.

Israeli officials—including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the country's foreign ministry—shared a video appearing to depict Palestinian men yelling and scattering after one masked man fired a shot in an alleyway.

Israeli government and media figures circulated the video with various quotes attributed to the men, most notably that they boasted about killing a soldier or an Israeli. The Israeli foreign ministry's translation quotes the men as saying: "They've hit one, they've hit a soldier, he's laying on the ground."

The 27-second video starts with the masked man firing the shot. As gunfire can be heard in the background, the cameraman then can be heard saying in Arabic, "Be careful, they're shooting at the house."

The man filming also makes religious invocations, before frantically yelling at the other men to back away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hdmpp_0faYeqUi00

In the midst of the incident, the cameraman then reportedly said, "One person was injured, a soldier was injured and fell on the ground." Another man asked, "Why did they shoot him?"

Non-profit organization B'Tselem said their field researcher in Jenin visited both the alleyway where this video was filmed, as well as the location where Abu Akleh was shot. Based on B'Tselem's location markers, it does not appear likely that the armed Palestinian in the video could have aimed at the journalists.

Newsweek could not independently confirm the locations where both incidents took place, nor the distance between them.

"Documentation of Palestinian gunfire distributed by Israeli military cannot be the gunfire that killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh," B'Tselem concluded.

Israel's foreign ministry then responded to B'Tselem by tweeting , "There was no claim that the gunfire in the clip killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Rather, that Palestinian terrorists were firing indiscriminately, and that they identified shooting down someone that looked to them like a soldier (ie, perhaps wearing a vest and helmet)."

Palestinian journalists who were in the same group as Abu Akleh on Wednesday morning maintained they were shot at by Israeli forces.

Speaking to the media from a hospital bed, producer Ali Al-Samudi said Israeli forces opened fire on the group "when we were right in front of them, as they saw and watched us, and are sure that we are journalists because we were, five, six, wearing press vests and helmets, and carrying cameras."

"We arrived at the camp, there was an army raid. We gathered at a point, me and my journalist colleagues, to determine, we found out where the army was," Al-Samudi said. "So we went, me and Shireen, and the rest of the colleagues. We went through an entrance, the army is directly in front of us."

"There were no civilians. There was no gun firing at the army. I mean, that at the site, there was no one but us journalists," he continued. "We entered in a slow and smooth way, wearing the press vests and hats, on the basis of getting to them, and if they tell us to go ahead, go ahead, and if they said go back, go back.

"We were surprised, after we walked 10 meters, when we were in front of them, that all of a sudden they starting shooting at us, so we retreated."

In footage of the incident shared by Al Jazeera, Abu Akleh can be seen lying motionless on the ground. Next to her body is journalist Shatha Hanaysha, who stands helplessly paralyzed amid the sounds of gunshots and men screaming Abu Akleh's name off-camera.

Journalist Mujahid Al-Saadi, who was part of the group, later said Israeli forces' indiscriminate gunfire prevented others—even Hanaysha—from helping Abu Akleh.

"We tried to rescue Shireen, we couldn't rescue her," Al-Saadi said. "Shatha couldn't reach her, and she's only centimeters away."

Abu Akleh's body was eventually retrieved, as documented by footage of men carrying the journalist —motionless and her face covered in blood— to a car.

Al-Samudi, Al-Saadi and Hanaysha separately said they believed Israeli forces intentionally targeted Abu Akleh.

"She was wearing the helmet on her head, and it's clear that the person who killed her was intent on injuring her in an exposed part of her body that is not covered by the helmet," Hanaysha later told media.

Abu Akleh, a household name in the Arab world, was widely mourned on social media by those who knew her or admired her work.

In a strongly-worded statement, her employer Al Jazeera called the journalist's killing a "blatant murder" that is "violating international laws and norms."

"Al Jazeera extends its sincere condolences to the family of Shireen in Palestine, and to her extended family around the world, and we pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice," the network said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Six soldiers are killed, six are wounded and four more are missing after drug cartel blew up their convoy in central Colombia

At least six soldiers killed when their convoy was attacked by members of a drug cartel in the central Colombian department of Antioquia. Troops from the Army's Fourth Brigade were traveling through in the Frontino township of Nutibara on Tuesday night when their truck was overturned by explosives, the National Army said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Palestinian Authority
Fox News

Al-Jazeera reporter dies following disputed incident in the West Bank

An Al-Jazeera reporter was killed in the West Bank Wednesday, under disputed circumstances, prompting an investigation, officials said. Shireen Abu Akleh, an American citizen and a well-known reporter in the area, was pronounced dead after she was shot in the head during a news report in the city of Jenin, officials said. She was rushed to a local hospital and died soon after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Palestine
CBS News

Israeli police beat mourners at journalist's funeral

A day meant to mourn the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh turned tense when Israeli police suddenly moved in, swinging their batons at Palestinian mourners. The police said rioters had hurled stones and other objects at them. But the White House is calling the images disturbing. Roxana Saberi has more.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Israeli cops say they intervened in funeral of Al Jazeera journalist because mob STOLE coffin from her family after Biden slammed 'disturbing' scenes of 'pallbearers' being attacked

Israeli cops claim the coffin of an Al-Jazeera journalist shot dead was stolen by a mob from her family, who were then subsequently filmed being attacked by IDF troops. In a statement the Israeli police explained how the mob also threatened the driver of the Akleh's hearse before attempting to grab the coffin.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Palestinian president blames Israel for Al Jazeera reporter's killing

RAMALLAH, West Bank, May 12 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that Israeli authorities were "fully responsible" for the killing of a veteran Al Jazeera reporter during clashes in the occupied West Bank and called for an international investigation. Shireen Abu Akleh suffered a gunshot wound to...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Voices: Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing should come as no surprise – Israel admits it targets journalists

Who killed the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a senior reporter for Al-Jazeera, while she was wearing a protective vest with the word “press” written on it in English?This should be investigated by an international commission. As the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Palestinian territories wrote in March 2022: "Investigations by Israel’s military into deaths and serious injuries rarely result in any accountability.”If it turns out that Abu Akleh was indeed killed by Israeli Defence Force soldiers, it will not come as a surprise. It would be a direct result of the IDF’s "double face" policy regarding...
MIDDLE EAST
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
934K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy