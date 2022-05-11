ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police believe girl, 15, who went missing in Bristol has been abducted

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAuR0_0faYeoyU00
Maddie Thomas, 15, went missing from Bristol on 26 April. Photograph: Police handout

Police believe a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from Bristol more than a fortnight ago after saying she was going to the shops has been abducted.

Maddie Thomas went missing from the Southmead area, north of the city centre, where she lives with a foster family, on 26 April.

Avon and Somerset police has become increasingly worried about the girl and officers now say they believe she has been abducted by a man.

DI Laura Miller said: “We are no longer investigating Maddie’s disappearance as a missing person case but as a child abduction.”

Maddie has gone missing before and been found as far away as London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bedfordshire, typically after being contacted by men on the internet.

Miller said: “When Maddie has previously gone missing she has been found in the company of adult men and it is mainly due to this history that we believe she is likely to currently be with someone.

“Maddie is a child in foster care – no one has permission to keep her from her carers. She is vulnerable and at risk of being taken advantage of. We’re really concerned about her safety and have a dedicated team working extremely hard to locate her.

“We have a number of lines of inquiry and while we’ve had great deal of help from the public to date for which we’re incredibly grateful, we still need more.”

Officers have been viewing CCTV footage in Southmead and made house-to-house visits. “But Maddie could be anywhere in the country and so we really need our appeal to be shared and reported on as widely as possible,” said Miller.

“We’re asking anyone who sees Maddie to call 999 immediately and anyone who speaks to her or sees her online to call 101. Maddie – if you see this please contact us if you can to let us know you’re safe. Everyone is worried about you.”

Comments / 100

Sandra Decker
2d ago

who was the last person who contacted her? start from there. dont let this child be missing plz. you don't know what will happen to her.

Reply(18)
34
JENNIFER JAPHET
2d ago

Scour her social media and phone records.Trace her steps to the "shops".Likely, some one has been anticipating taking her. Some one knows something!!

Reply
10
Stefanie Dejesus
1d ago

so sad these girls needs to understand these men on the internet are dangerous!!! I pray she alive and I pray she comes home

Reply
10
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Foster Parents#Avon And Somerset Police#Child Abduction
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

272K+
Followers
70K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy