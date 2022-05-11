County Paving

Join paleontologist Joshua Broussard on a moderate hike as we learn about significant fossil finds and explore the Garden Park quarries in which they were discovered. Learn first-hand about our area’s rich paleontological history. Don’t miss this special opportunity! Space is limited so registration is required. Registration fee is $5.00/person. Please visit the museum to register (cash or checks only). The registration fee is non-refundable and goes towards the Friends of the Museum non-profit organization. Please be advised this event requires participants to hike and stand for the majority of the time. Bring water and wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO