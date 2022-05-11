Watch now: Alex Pihlstrom progressing as Illinois' center

Iowa is back active in the 2023 class, offering offensive tackle Christopher Terek out of Glenbard West High School in Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tackle is regarded as a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
According to 247Sports, Terek is the nation’s No. 116 offensive tackle and Illinois’ No. 40 player. The 247Sports composite rankings see Terek ranked as the nation’s No. 891 player, No. 79 offensive tackle and No. 21 player from Illinois.
247Sports reports 20 offers for Terek, including nine Power Five offers. In addition to Iowa, Power Five programs Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State,...
Comments / 0