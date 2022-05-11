ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

Watch now: Alex Pihlstrom progressing as Illinois' center

By ANDERSON KIMBALL
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN — In a grass yard in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Alex Pihlstrom is getting his snaps in. He’s gotten a chance to get a starting spot on the line as the team’s center, and as a former tight end he needs all the help he can...

herald-review.com

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 3-star 2023 offensive tackle Christopher Terek

Iowa is back active in the 2023 class, offering offensive tackle Christopher Terek out of Glenbard West High School in Illinois. The 6-foot-6, 295 pound offensive tackle is regarded as a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals. According to 247Sports, Terek is the nation’s No. 116 offensive tackle and Illinois’ No. 40 player. The 247Sports composite rankings see Terek ranked as the nation’s No. 891 player, No. 79 offensive tackle and No. 21 player from Illinois. 247Sports reports 20 offers for Terek, including nine Power Five offers. In addition to Iowa, Power Five programs Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Iowa State,...
Bears run rule Redbirds in series opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bears didn’t need all nine to top Illinois State in the series opener. Missouri State beat the Redbirds 15-5 in eight innings on Friday afternoon at Hammons Field. The Bears (23-23, 6-10) broke what was a 0-0 game into a runaway with eight runs in the bottom of the third inning. […]
Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2023 ATH Zach Lutmer, earn crystal ball prediction

Iowa extended an offer to class of 2023 athlete Zach Lutmer. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound athlete is an in-state product out of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa. According to 247Sports, Lutmer is a three-star recruit, the nation’s 147th athlete overall and the No. 17 player from the state of Iowa. Rivals and On3 both list Lutmer as a safety. The offer from the Hawkeyes represents Lutmer’s first FBS offer according to 247Sports. He also holds offers from South Dakota and South Dakota State and has drawn interest from Iowa State and Minnesota. Shortly after he received his offer, HawkeyeInsider’s Sean...
2023 ATH Zach Lutmer commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

It didn’t take long for 2023 athlete Zach Lutmer to make a decision. After receiving his first FBS and Power Five offer from Iowa, Lutmer took all of one day to announce his commitment to the Hawkeyes. “Excited to announce that I am committed to play football at the University of Iowa! This would not be possible without the support from my family, coaches and community! #GOHAWKS,” Lutmer wrote in his Twitter announcement. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound athlete out of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, is projected as a defensive back at the next level. Rivals and On3 both...
Missouri State advances to MVC softball title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears are one step closer to breaking through to an NCAA Regional. The Bears beat Illinois State 5-1 on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament at Killian Stadium in Springfield. Steffany Dickerson recorded her 20 win of the season with a seven strikeout, […]
Cyclone Tailgate Tour coming to Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - After two years of virtual events, Iowa State University Athletics is hosting its annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour with a stop in Bettendorf. The free, family-friend event will be held May 24, 2022 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waterfront Convention Center. According to a news...
Zumstein heading to state as postseason underway

CANTON — The Canton High School girls track team joined the list of Little Giants athletes entering Illinois High School Association postseason competition when they competed at the Class 2A meet in Dunlap on Wednesday. The Lady Giants finished 12th among 16 teams in the meet behind team champion Normal U-High. Peoria Richwoods took second. ...
Illinois football offers 2023 QB out of South Dakota

Lincoln Kienholz got a scholarship offer from Illinois football on Thursday. He is a QB from the class of 2023. Kienholz isn’t ranked yet per the 247Sports Composite. He goes to T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota. He has 9 offers including the Fighting Illini. Wisconsin have also given him an offer from the B1G. He comes in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.
