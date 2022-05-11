Watch now: Alex Pihlstrom progressing as Illinois' center

It didn’t take long for 2023 athlete Zach Lutmer to make a decision. After receiving his first FBS and Power Five offer from Iowa, Lutmer took all of one day to announce his commitment to the Hawkeyes. “Excited to announce that I am committed to play football at the University of Iowa! This would not be possible without the support from my family, coaches and community! #GOHAWKS,” Lutmer wrote in his Twitter announcement. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound athlete out of Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, is projected as a defensive back at the next level. Rivals and On3 both...

