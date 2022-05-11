ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

DNREC, Center for Inland Bays to host community water event May 14

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays will host the Water Family Fest and Annual Native Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at James Farm Ecological Preserve, 30048 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View. Admission is free....

www.capegazette.com

WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
NEWARK, DE
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker has grasp of past, present and future

I look forward to casting my ballot for Ted Becker for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, at Lewes City Hall. And I invite other concerned citizens of Lewes to review his qualifications and support his candidacy. Even more important than Ted’s savvy leadership over the last 18 years –...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the authentic leader Lewes needs

Like Andrew, our family has been in Lewes for multiple generations. We have had the good fortune of getting to know Andrew and have very much appreciated his approach as he became a city council member who has been honest, fair and inclusive. Preservation and progress are equally important to the future of Lewes. Andrew Williams is the one candidate who has both a deep understanding and appreciation for where we've been and a fresh, inclusive approach for how best to move forward together.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

UnWined at the Beach set to open in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Get your fried shrimp fix at these First State restaurants

Coming off the Delaware trifecta — Mother’s Day, the Wilmington Flower Market and Winterthur’s Point to Point — you probably missed National Shrimp Day on May 10. To celebrate the occasion, recipe expert Veronica Fletcher of the site Pantry & Larder scoured Google trends and found each state’s most requested shrimp recipes. Forget bang-bang, spicy or steamed. Delawareans hunted for fried shrimp recipes ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Becker’s strong relationships are essential

Choose carefully for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, to retain the character and charm of the City of Lewes. We thank the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for organizing a candidates’ forum for the mayor of the City of Lewes May 3. All three candidates attended – the incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and challengers Ric Moore and Andrew Williams. If you did not attend the event, we encourage you to review a recording at https://youtu.be/Usc01kDGBqk.
LEWES, DE
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival to be held in Grove Park May 21

The Rehoboth Art League and the City of Rehoboth Beach have partnered to produce the Rehoboth Beach Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 21, in Grove Park. The rain date is Sunday, May 22. Artists will showcase and sell their work, giving visitors the opportunity to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
wilmtoday.com

Get Moving in Wilmington, DE!

Wilmington is starting to warm up so we are sharing our favorite activities to get out, get active, and enjoy! Check out our favorite parks, gyms, and creative ways to get active in Wilmington!. 1. Riverfront Riverwalk– Take a trip out to the Riverwalk to experience this 1.3 mile Riverfront...
WILMINGTON, DE
Ocean City Today

Berlin Campground owners seek amendment to laws

Worcester County Commissioners will soon vote on changing the code surrounding campgrounds after the owners of Frontier Town in Berlin asked to allow features not permitted under the current code. Sun TRS Frontier, LLC, which operates Frontier Town, Castaways, and Fort Whaley, is proposing cluster design standards for a portion...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Dinah Lingo’s Grocery for sale in Rehoboth Beach

For almost 125 years, there has been a market on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and North First Street in Rehoboth Beach bearing the Lingo name. It appears that’s going to change. According to a sign taped to the First Street-facing side of the building (the address is 30...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Williams is the change Lewes needs

As I drove through town yesterday I noticed how construction had tied up two streets in town. It perfectly demonstrates the issue with the current administration. Little planning and even less consideration for the people who live and move about in this town. This administration has broken its promise of...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Emergency plans emphasized after Ocean City condo fire

Residents of high rises urged to educate themselves. Residents of high-rises were reminded this week to pay close attention to their buildings’ emergency plans after a transformer fire at a north Ocean City condominium forced a wide-sweeping evacuation. “We would like to remind people who live in high-rises to...
OCEAN CITY, MD

