ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EGLE announces funding and application deadlines for electronics recycling grants

By Blue Water Healthy Living
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announces $250,000 in available funding for Rural Electronics Grants. The deadline for grant applications is July 2, 2022. This grant opportunity will support increased access to proper electronics recycling in the rural areas of the state. Grants can be...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

NRC approves change to lake trout regulations for Lake Huron

At Thursday’s meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission at Crystal Mountain, the commission approved a fishing regulation change regarding lake trout and splake in Lake Huron. The change is effective today, May 13. The change affects only the lake trout management unit of MH-1 in Lake Huron, which...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Covid rates creeping up in St. Clair County

The May 12 monthly Facebook Live session from the St. Clair County Health Department had Medical Health Officer Annette Mercatante share that COVID-19 rates are going up along with the rest of the state. There were 379 new cases reported in the county over the last week. She said testing,...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS seeking proposals to prevent vulnerable adult abuse

LANSING, Mich.– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Behavioral and Physical Health and Aging Services Administration is accepting proposals for providing services to prevent elder and vulnerable adult abuse. Eligible applicants include government, educational and nonprofit organizations that provide prevention services to populations at risk of...
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Decon, didymo and DIY: Get ready for summer with NotMISpecies webinars

Now that temperatures finally are warming up across Michigan, it’s time to head outdoors! Whether you’re planning a weekend on the water or digging into a landscaping project, this summer’s NotMISpecies webinars offer tips to help you prevent and manage invasive plants and animals to protect the places you love.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Ford House and Sanilac County Historical Society make beautiful (organ) music together

(Port Sanilac, MI – May 10, 2022) The Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) hosted a thank you luncheon recently for some very important museum supporters. Lisa Worley, Director of Material Culture at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores, wrote a grant that was funded by the Americana Foundation to support conservation at small museums. Lisa and her team then chose three organizations to work with; Dearborn Historical Society, Romeo Historical Society, and Sanilac County Historical Society. As part of the project, Mark Gervasi, museum conservator, took two organs from the SCHS’ collection for restoration. Both organs were manufactured by the Dickinson & Gould Organ Co, which was located in Lexington, MI in the mid-1800’s, and was owned by two black men. Gervasi told the lunch guests that he is in the very challenging and tedious process of restoring the organs to like-new, playing condition.
PORT SANILAC, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Don’t cut your lawn: May is No Mow Month

If you haven’t mowed your lawn yet, do a favor for the bees, butterflies, and local waterways: Wait until June. Americans have long subjected themselves to the tyranny of the lawn and the endless hours and dollars consumed while mowing, watering, fertilizing, and herbiciding our lush carpets of hyper-green, weed-free grass.
GARDENING
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Benson, Nessel visit driver’s license restoration clinic in Ypsilanti

Today, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel visited a Road to Restoration Clinic in Ypsilanti where their departments and numerous volunteer organizations helped Michiganders restore their driver’s licenses after new state laws lifted license suspensions for thousands of restricted drivers. “This is another way we...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Deadlines#Energy#Rural Electronics Grants#The Renew Michigan Fund
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Voters turn down East China Schools’ millage request

It turns out that $20 per year was too much. That’s what the owner of a $100,000 home in the East China School District would have paid per year for the next 10 years if voters had renewed the district’s sinking fund levy of .3992 mills. In case...
EAST CHINA, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Police Dept. Update: With guest Detective Sergeant James Gilbert

Port Huron Chief of Police Joseph Platzer hosts the Port Huron Police Department Update on Blue Water Healthy Living. The Port Huron Police Dept. Update spotlights the department and the officers who protect and serve in our community. Today, Chief Platzer talks with James Gilbert and lets him explain what...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Detroit Zoo to Bring Back Victoria Day Celebration May 23

The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is inviting all Canadians to gather up their loonies and toonies and head across the border for a day of fun at the Detroit Zoo this Victoria Day. On Monday, May 23, the Detroit Zoo will bring back its Victoria Day celebration for the first...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Recycling
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Victims of Florida condo collapse reach $997 mn settlement

Survivors and families of people who died in last year’s collapse of a beachfront condo building near Miami have reached a settlement of at least $997 million, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said Wednesday. “The settlement right now is $997 million. There will be approximately another hundred million dollars...
MIAMI, FL
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Vehicle In St. Clair River 5-12-22

On Thursday May 12, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m. an aircraft with Customs and Border Protection. noticed a submerged vehicle in the St. Clair River just off the 3400 block of Military Street. Port Huron. Police and Fire departments responded, along with Tri – Hospital EMS and the St. Clair...
PORT HURON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Jackson Co. Inmate Charged with Threatening Sentencing Judge

LANSING – A current inmate at the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) faces a new felony after mailing a threatening letter to the Ingham County judge who sentenced him in 2016, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Christopher Shenberger is convicted of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

DataMaster Defendant Found Guilty by Eaton Co. Jury

LANSING – One of the men charged with creating fictitious documents while contracted to service law enforcement alcohol testing instruments faces prison after being convicted by a jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. The instrument, DataMaster DMT (DataMaster Transportable), is more commonly referred to as a breathalyzer...
EATON COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Skippers golf captures 5th at regional championship

Led by freshman Logan Palmateer, the St. Clair County Community College golf team placed fifth at this year’s NJCAA Region XII Division II Championship. The three-round tournament took place on Monday and Tuesday at the St. Clair Golf Club, giving the Skippers a familiar place to play for their last competition of the season.
SAINT CLAIR, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

SC4 baseball finishes season with optimism

The St. Clair County Community College baseball team wrapped up its season Saturday afternoon against the 12th-ranked team in the nation, Lansing Community College. While the Skippers dropped both games that day, they finished with a lot of momentum and a couple of exciting milestones to carry into next fall, according to head coach Ryan Kottke, who said his favorite part about this season was the resilience his team showed.
LANSING, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Pioneer baseball picking up steam

The Croswell-Lexington Pioneers are hitting their stride. After a 3-2 loss against Armada Monday, they rallied to even the series on their home field Wednesday, winning the game in five innings, 15-4. And Thursday, they defeated Algonac – a team who had beaten them 12-2 in five innings back in...
ALGONAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy