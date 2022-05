SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The northbound lanes of Interstate 215 were shut down due to a jackknifed travel-trailer near Devore Road Thursday night. The crash occurred at approximately 7:51pm, Thursday May 12, 2022. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 215 about one mile before Devore Road exit. California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles. From what the CHP traffic log stated a white SUV and a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer lost control, then jackknifed blocking all the lanes. The SUV hit the center divider and the end of the trailer and became stuck between the guardrail and the trailer.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO