‘Food farmacy’ opens in Hartford, targets food insecurity among city residents

By Connecticut Public Radio
 2 days ago
Rosa Cano opened the door to a fridge filled with fresh fruits and vegetables. “I’m taking some broccolis,” she said, putting a handful of produce in a green reusable bag before moving on to the next fridge. “Some tomatoes. Good for salad, for diet.”. On a...

Bimal Patel
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

