BRENTSVILLE 3, WARREN COUNTY 2: Wyatt Dye’s single in the top of the ninth provided the game-winning run Wednesday for the visiting Tigers. Dye finished the game 2 for 4. Brayden Hutchinson was the winning pitcher in relief for Brentsville (4-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 11-4 overall). He tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out three.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO