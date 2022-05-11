ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates call up lefty Cam Alldred, option pitcher Beau Sulser

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned right-handed reliever Beau Sulser to Triple-A Indianapolis and selected the contract of left-hander Cam Alldred on Wednesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Alldred, catcher Roberto Perez will be transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Sulser, 28, appeared in four games, recording a 3.72 ERA without a decision. He gave up four runs on four hits in four innings Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He walked one and struck out four. He made his major league debut on April 26.

Alldred, 25, is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA in eight games (one start) at Indianapolis with an 0.849 WHIP. Alldred’s first appearance will be his major league debut.

–Field Level Media

