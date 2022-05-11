ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unit 17 welcoming back Lewes Army reservists

Cover picture for the articleThe 946th Transportation Army Reserve Unit of Cape Henlopen Reserve Center will be back in Lewes this weekend after a six-month deployment to support Afghan refugees who were transitioned from Fort McCoy, Wisc. Members...

Cape Gazette

Lewes needs Andrew Williams

Please join us Saturday, May 14, in voting to elect Andrew Williams as mayor of Lewes. Andrew was elected to Lewes City Council two years ago. He served as treasurer for a few months and now is deputy mayor of Lewes. A few months ago when Mayor Becker was on medical leave, Andrew provided a steady hand and continuity in leadership of the city. He does not shy away from raising issues, voting in the minority or abstaining when he feels that information is missing or concerns remain about a matter on which a council vote is being taken.
Cape Gazette

Becker has grasp of past, present and future

I look forward to casting my ballot for Ted Becker for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, at Lewes City Hall. And I invite other concerned citizens of Lewes to review his qualifications and support his candidacy. Even more important than Ted’s savvy leadership over the last 18 years –...
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore has impressive background

As a retired state representative of 24 years from northern Delaware and now a 20-plus-year resident of Lewes, I would like to summarize why I am voting for Ric Moore for the mayor's position. I became a friend of Ric when we attempted to preserve the Fourth Street woodlands, described in the 2005 comprehensive plan. We also worked together on several community-based issues that were very controversial beginning 10 to 15 years ago.
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in May

NEWARK, Del.- As gasoline and food prices continue to rise, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantries that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, May 16 starting at 10...
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be unguarded in 2022

For the first time anyone can remember, Lewes public beaches will be unguarded this season. A lack of lifeguards has forced the city to take the action. Throughout summer 2021, the beaches of Lewes were guarded by eight lifeguards, two fewer than the city normally employs to patrol its beaches. Wanting to avoid an employee shortage for summer 2022, Lewes officials spoke with surrounding municipalities about the rate of pay for their lifeguards and beach patrols, and raised their hourly rate from $13.49 an hour to $16 an hour in order to remain competitive. Recruitment efforts began a few months ago and included outreach to local schools and advertisements in the Cape Gazette. Unfortunately, in early April, 16-year lifeguard veteran and now former captain, Elisha Hartman, informed Lewes officials that she would not be returning to lifeguard for the town this year, creating another job opening and a void in leadership.
Cape Gazette

Williams is the change Lewes needs

As I drove through town yesterday I noticed how construction had tied up two streets in town. It perfectly demonstrates the issue with the current administration. Little planning and even less consideration for the people who live and move about in this town. This administration has broken its promise of...
Cape Gazette

Becker’s strong relationships are essential

Choose carefully for mayor of Lewes Saturday, May 14, to retain the character and charm of the City of Lewes. We thank the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for organizing a candidates’ forum for the mayor of the City of Lewes May 3. All three candidates attended – the incumbent Mayor Ted Becker and challengers Ric Moore and Andrew Williams. If you did not attend the event, we encourage you to review a recording at https://youtu.be/Usc01kDGBqk.
Cape Gazette

Lewes in Bloom’s work is magical

I have been an ongoing visitor and participant in appreciating the aesthetics of Lewes. It is almost impossible to not notice and remark about the beauty of the streets and neighborhoods. One major reason is the funding distributed to the Lewes in Bloom society. Their work is magical and a...
Cape Gazette

Dine Out! 2022

Can't decide where to eat? We got you covered! Eat your way through the culinary coast with our comprehensive directory of local eateries from Milford to Fenwick and everywhere in between. Flip through the pages using the arrows below to view the booklet that was inserted in the Friday, May...
Cape Gazette

Lewes library to host music talk with noted guitarist May 20

The Music School of Delaware and Lewes Public Library invite guests to gather around the library’s fireplace at 7 p.m., Friday, May 20, for a discussion with composer and guitarist J. Andrew Dickenson. Dickenson has been involved with many productions as a performer, composer, music director and arranger. During...
Cape Gazette

Peter Lee Chandler Sr., City of Rehoboth retiree

Peter “Robert” Lee Chandler Sr. passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, God called him home after a lengthy battle of sickness. He was born Monday, Dec. 7, 1942, in Pungoteague, Va., son of the late James Melvin Chandler Sr. and Laura Ann (Ayers) Chandler. Robert accepted the Lord...
Cape Gazette

Hope Adele Holloway, devout Christian

Hope Adele (Waples) Holloway, 69, of Greenwood went home to be with the Lord Jesus Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Lofland Park Center in Seaford. She was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Lewes, daughter of the late Carroll Waples and Ethel (Butler) Ellis. Hope graduated from Cape Henlopen High School....
Ocean City Today

Ocean City renews lease with Greene Turtle

The owners of the Greene Turtle on 116th Street will continue leasing nearby city property for parking and storage after working out terms of a five-year agreement with staff members. Ocean City Council members approved the new lease, which ups the rental price from $4,000 a year to $4,433, at...
Cape Gazette

Carey to sponsor Children’s Beach House May 23 golf event

Businesswoman, philanthropist and community volunteer Ellison Carey recently presented Children’s Beach House with a gift of $10,000 to become the naming sponsor of the Lewes-based nonprofit’s 2022 charity golf event. Carey has served for many years as event co-chair with fellow Children’s Beach House board member Bernadette “Bernie” Polinski.
Cape Gazette

Anthony Theodore Messick, Townsends retiree

Anthony “Ted” Theodore Messick of Millsboro passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home in the care of his family and Accent Care Hospice. He was 72 years old. Ted was born July 15, 1949, in Millsboro, to the late Clifford U. Messick Sr. and Dorothy W. Burton Messick. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Jean Messick in 1973; as well as four siblings, Shirley Pettit, Clifford U. Messick Jr., Richard Messick and Bonnie J. Messick.
Milford LIVE News

Walk Through the Past with historians

by Terry Rogers     Milford Museum is holding a Walk Through the Past where you can learn more about the Milford that looked like this If you have ever wondered about the history of some of the unique buildings found in the northern section of Milford, you can learn more at the “Walk Through the Past” event sponsored by ... Read More
Cape Gazette

UnWined at the Beach set to open in Rehoboth Beach

Looking to build on the success of a sister restaurant in Maryland, John Bragg is opening UnWined at the Beach in Rehoboth. Bragg owns and operates UnWined on the Marina off the Elk River in Elkton, Md. The locations are a lot different, he said, but the food on the menu translates because both restaurants are close to the water.
Cape Gazette

Arts for Peace to raise money for Ukraine refugees May 17

Clear Space Theatre in partnership with Timbella Foundation will host the Arts for Peace fundraiser at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, to support Ukrainian refugees. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Ukrainian refugee housing in Warsaw, Poland. Clear Space will also donate to the cause any money sent to @ClearSpaceTheare through Venmo with the comment “Ukraine.”

