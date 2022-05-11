Coast Guard rescues crew from sailboat damaged by ‘rogue wave’ off Long Island
The US Coast Guard rescued four injured sailors who found themselves stranded in the choppy waters off Long Island over the weekend after their boat got pounded by a “rogue wave.”
The incident took place 80 miles south of Montauk, New York, where four men were sailing aboard a 39-foot vessel named Calypso on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.
Dramatic video released Tuesday shows a member of the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod jumping into the Long Island Sound to medevac the sailors from the damaged boat.
According to officials, a “rogue wave” had knocked down Calypso’s mast and injured the four sailors, who were able to call for help.
The Coast Guard said the rescue mission was complicated by rough seas, gusty winds and dwindling sunlight.
“There were 16- to 17-foot waves out there at the time,” Petty Officer Briana Carter told the Boston Globe.
The operation entailed having a rescue swimmer jump into the water, assess the injuries of the victims and place them in a rescue basket to be hoisted into the helicopter hovering overhead, as seen in the 2-minute video.
“This was probably the best example of crew coordination and teamwork than any rescue I’ve been a part of,” Coast Guard Lt. Nick Zablotny told station WBZ-TV .
Officials said the victims were safely brought ashore and transported to a hospital for treatment. Some of them suffered bruised ribs and a concussion.
