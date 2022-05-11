ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montauk, NY

Coast Guard rescues crew from sailboat damaged by ‘rogue wave’ off Long Island

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 2 days ago

The US Coast Guard rescued four injured sailors who found themselves stranded in the choppy waters off Long Island over the weekend after their boat got pounded by a “rogue wave.”

The incident took place 80 miles south of Montauk, New York, where four men were sailing aboard a 39-foot vessel named Calypso on Sunday, the Coast Guard said.

Dramatic video released Tuesday shows a member of the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from US Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod jumping into the Long Island Sound to medevac the sailors from the damaged boat.

According to officials, a “rogue wave” had knocked down Calypso’s mast and injured the four sailors, who were able to call for help.

The 39-foot sailing vessel Calypso was damaged by a “rogue” wave.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter
The group was stranded about 80 miles from Montauk, Long Island.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter
The US Coast Guard had to rescue four sailers who were stranded off Long Island after a wave damaged their boat.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter

The Coast Guard said the rescue mission was complicated by rough seas, gusty winds and dwindling sunlight.

“There were 16- to 17-foot waves out there at the time,” Petty Officer Briana Carter told the Boston Globe.

The operation entailed having a rescue swimmer jump into the water, assess the injuries of the victims and place them in a rescue basket to be hoisted into the helicopter hovering overhead, as seen in the 2-minute video.

The Coast Guard’s rescue mission was complicated by poor conditions including 16- to 17-foot waves.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter
A member of the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew jumped into the Long Island Sound to rescue the sailors.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter
One of the sailors getting lifted by the helicopter crew.
@USCGNortheas/Twitter
The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew after the rescue mission.
@USCGNortheast/Twiitter

“This was probably the best example of crew coordination and teamwork than any rescue I’ve been a part of,” Coast Guard Lt. Nick Zablotny told station WBZ-TV .

Officials said the victims were safely brought ashore and transported to a hospital for treatment. Some of them suffered bruised ribs and a concussion.

