Photo: Renovation Progress At Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub In Downtown Miami

The Fired Up Competition is underway! South Florida is booming with incredible culinary talent and Society 8 Hospitality wants to give one lucky chef the tools they need to launch their concept and succeed in this fast-paced food and hospitality industry. The winning concept will receive a kiosk at Sistrunk Marketplace, along with critical one-on-one mentorship from thought leaders in various industries including food, hospitality, marketing, and design strategy for the branded kiosk. Assistance with all startup costs will also be awarded!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO