Miami, FL

Photo: Renovation Progress At Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub In Downtown Miami

By 10 Comments
thenextmiami.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photo shows the current status of Moishe Mana’s Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub in downtown Miami. The Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub will be created by renovating a...

www.thenextmiami.com

ArchDaily

OMA/Jason Long Unveils The Perigon Residential Tower in Miami Beach

Led by Partner Jason Long, OMA have unveiled the design of a 17-storey residential tower in Miami’s Mid Beach neighborhood. Dubbed The Perigon, the project is designed as a series of towers rotated to orient views away from neighbors and towards the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. The towers are merged and lifted 45-feet above the flood line to form a singular structure that offers panoramic views and liberates the ground-plane.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
thenextmiami.com

Waldorf Astoria Residences Reaches 84% Sold, Groundbreaking In Summer

Developers of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria tower are reporting strong sales and are on track to break ground within months, according to Miami Today. In total, 84% of the 360 condo units have now been sold, developers said. The tower will also include 205 hotel keys. Groundbreaking is on track...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Total Demolition Permit Submitted For 7-Story Downtown Miami Parking Garage

A 7-story parking garage in downtown Miami is set for total demolition, according to a permit application filed with Miami’s Building Department this morning. The garage is operated by the Miami Parking Authority. There are plans to replace it with a 49-story tower that will have an even bigger parking garage.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

In Miami's Western Suburbs, the Boombox Births an Underground Nightclub Scene

It's around midnight on a Saturday in late March, and droves of spring breakers are wading through traffic in downtown and South Beach, trying to find their way into late-night hot spots like E11even, Club Space, and LIV. Savvy locals, though, are headed to the Boombox, an underground nightclub in suburban Miami-Dade County.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Hyatt & Gencom Propose 3 Downtown Miami Towers, Including A Supertall

Hyatt and Gencom have revealed plans for a three-tower development on the Miami River, including a supertall tower. The supertall tower is planned to rise exactly 1,049 feet – the maximum permitted by Miami’s zoning rules, according to a representative of the joint venture. Representatives of the development...
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Get Fired Up at Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery

The Fired Up Competition is underway! South Florida is booming with incredible culinary talent and Society 8 Hospitality wants to give one lucky chef the tools they need to launch their concept and succeed in this fast-paced food and hospitality industry. The winning concept will receive a kiosk at Sistrunk Marketplace, along with critical one-on-one mentorship from thought leaders in various industries including food, hospitality, marketing, and design strategy for the branded kiosk. Assistance with all startup costs will also be awarded!
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Miami Gardens deals for logistics complex

As part of sale plans for 13 City of Miami Gardens-owned properties, city staff is seeking a sale-leaseback agreement with Ambrose Property Group to construct the Miami Gardens Logistics Complex. Following a request for proposals, a project would be developed at 1020 NW 163rd Drive and 1050 NW 163rd Drive,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
PLANetizen

Miami’s Return to Parking Minimums a Mystery to Housing Advocates

While other cities are moving to eliminate minimum parking requirements, Miami recently took a step in the other direction, requiring developers to adhere once again to parking minimums and removing city planners’ ability to issue waivers for projects located near transit. According to Henry Grabar, writing in Slate, the...
MIAMI, FL
Local Restaurant in the Spotlight

Local Restaurant in the Spotlight

Fans of Chefs on the Run have enjoyed the family restaurant as seen on their website. “Chefs on the Run is the 1st ever Caribbean-American GastroPub serving Chef Jodrick’s award-winning signature modern burgers, authentic Puerto Rican cuisine along with his creative & bold fare.”. Accolades include being invited...
HOMESTEAD, FL
#Downtown Miami#Innovation#Innovators
Ash Jurberg

This Miami entrepreneur just lost $1 billion

Recently I wrote about the youngest billionaire in Miami, Fred Ehrsam. When I wrote the article, Ehrsam had a net worth of $2.1 billion, making him the youngest billionaire in Miami. However, thanks to the plunge in the value of cryptocurrency, Ehrsam has lost $1 billion in the past few weeks.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Total Demolition Approved At Site Where 44-Story Lofty Brickell Planned

It appears that demolition will soon begin at the Lofty Brickell site. Miami’s Building Department issued approval on April 28 for total demolition of a building on the site where the 44-story tower is planned. According to the demolition permit, a total of 20,000 square feet of space is...
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Colombia: Top Foreign Country Searching for Miami Homes in March 2022; New York is the Top State

MIAMI — Colombian consumers posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in March 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). A diversified list of foreign countries are searching MiamiRealtors.com as South Florida continues to see surging demand from global buyers as pandemic-related protocols relax and unstable political situations develop around the world.
MIAMI, FL
Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Miami, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The unique atmosphere of Soju Miami will offer a new experience, pleasing those looking for something new and interactive. It is a modern restaurant with fast and friendly service. Their smaller menu doesn’t offer many options, but it is helpful for first-time customers who might not know what to order.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Mayor Suarez: Miami ‘On The Cusp Of Getting Something Big’

Mayor Francis Suarez said last week he thinks something Miami is about to get big news. “We’d love to have Twitter here,” Suarez said, according to Bloomberg. The news service said the comments were an invitation for the company to move here. “I think we’re on the cusp...
MIAMI, FL

