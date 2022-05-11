Photo: Renovation Progress At Nikola Tesla Innovation Hub In Downtown Miami

The Fired Up Competition is underway! South Florida is booming with incredible culinary talent and Society 8 Hospitality wants to give one lucky chef the tools they need to launch their concept and succeed in this fast-paced food and hospitality industry. The winning concept will receive a kiosk at Sistrunk Marketplace, along with critical one-on-one mentorship from thought leaders in various industries including food, hospitality, marketing, and design strategy for the branded kiosk. Assistance with all startup costs will also be awarded!
