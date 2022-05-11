ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Congressional candidate Carnahan reports being threatened while campaigning; suspect identified

By Mike Bunge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARIBAULT, Minn. – A Republican candidate for Congress says she was threatened while campaigning Tuesday. The Faribault Police Department says Jennifer Carnahan, the widow of Congressman Jim Hagedorn, reported to police around 5:25 pm that she...

Police investigate threats to Minnesota congressional candidate

FARIBAULT, Minn. – Congressional candidate Jennifer Carnahan says a man threatened her and swerved his car toward her while she was campaigning in Faribault. Carnahan called police after the run-in Tuesday while she was going door-to-door. Police Chief John Sherwin said they are looking for the man or anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
FARIBAULT, MN
Minneapolis Man Convicted In Election Ballot Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis man is facing possible time in a federal prison after being convicted of lying to a grand jury about some election ballots. A jury convicted 30-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed Tuesday and he will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney Andrew M....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
